The Seminoles already put out a statement early Saturday morning, and FSU coach Mike Norvell then answered questions on camera from an ESPN reporter. They feel like they've already explained why they weren't comfortable playing Saturday's game against the Tigers, and that they don't plan to respond every time Swinney flaps his gums.

Well, that doesn't stop us from discussing it here.

I understand why Dabo Swinney is mad about not getting to play Saturday's game.

He and his team practiced all week. They made the trip to Tallahassee. They were 35-point favorites and likely would have cruised to an easy victory in front of a national television audience.

Of course, they wanted to play. It makes perfect sense.

What doesn't make sense is everything else Swinney and Clemson A.D. Dan Radakovich have been saying for the last 48 hours.

Here was one of Swinney's money quotes Sunday night:

"This game was not canceled because of COVID," Swinney told reporters. "COVID was just an excuse to cancel the game. I have no doubt their players wanted to play and would have played. And same with the coaches. To me, the Florida State administration forfeited the game."

That makes for a great headline, and I'm sure it played well to the Clemson fan base. But it is based on some really faulty logic.