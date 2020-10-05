FSU head football coach Mike Norvell remained upbeat on Monday regarding the progress of his team following their win over Jacksonville State.

Norvell also offered well-wishes to Florida State legend Bobby Bowden, who disclosed a positive COVID-19 test on Monday.

Other noteworthy information from Norvell:

- Early strikes to Keyshawn Helton and Tamorrion Terry showed Jordan Travis' ability to operate the offense.

- Pleased with performance of true freshman OL Robert Scott. Says senior OL Devontay Love-Taylor has been playing at a high level. Their effectiveness despite all the changes shows their versatility.

- Said Terry had this best week of practice last week. The two had a "heart-to-heart" where expectations were reinforced, and Norvell believes Terry has the opportunity to be one of the best wide receivers in the nation.

