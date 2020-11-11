Florida State head football coach Mike Norvell hinted on Monday that he would have personnel decisions to discuss on Wednesday. He had plenty of updates to provide.

- QB James Blackman intends to transfer upon graduation and will not play the rest of this season. "Has always handled himself with class ... has great character."

- OL Devontay Love-Taylor and DL Marvin Wilson have sustained injuries that will cost them the balance of the season. Norvell was complimentary of the way Wilson has been a good teammate and echoes similar sentiments for Love-Taylor. He's hopeful the offensive lineman will return to FSU next season.

- WR Tamorrion Terry is no longer part of the program. Norvell would not elaborate.

- Louisville transfer DL Jarrett Jackson has now received full transfer approval -- apparently they were waiting for clearance from the ACC. Norvell is excited about what he brings to the team.

*ALSO SEE: Complete breakdown of comments from Norvell and players

* AND SEE: Clark: Now's the time, if we weren't there already, to think about 2021

- This was the biggest week of work for DB Hamsah Nasirildeen, meaning he could be closer to return.

- Injured safeties Travis Jay, Renardo Green both got work in during team period.

- QB Jordan Travis remains under evaluation; he is day-to-day.

** Don't miss our great FSU sports coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial **