Warchant TV: Norvell on FSU personnel changes as leaders are lost for year
Florida State head football coach Mike Norvell hinted on Monday that he would have personnel decisions to discuss on Wednesday. He had plenty of updates to provide.
- QB James Blackman intends to transfer upon graduation and will not play the rest of this season. "Has always handled himself with class ... has great character."
- OL Devontay Love-Taylor and DL Marvin Wilson have sustained injuries that will cost them the balance of the season. Norvell was complimentary of the way Wilson has been a good teammate and echoes similar sentiments for Love-Taylor. He's hopeful the offensive lineman will return to FSU next season.
- WR Tamorrion Terry is no longer part of the program. Norvell would not elaborate.
- Louisville transfer DL Jarrett Jackson has now received full transfer approval -- apparently they were waiting for clearance from the ACC. Norvell is excited about what he brings to the team.
*ALSO SEE: Complete breakdown of comments from Norvell and players
* AND SEE: Clark: Now's the time, if we weren't there already, to think about 2021
- This was the biggest week of work for DB Hamsah Nasirildeen, meaning he could be closer to return.
- Injured safeties Travis Jay, Renardo Green both got work in during team period.
- QB Jordan Travis remains under evaluation; he is day-to-day.
** Don't miss our great FSU sports coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial **
----------------------------------------------------
Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council