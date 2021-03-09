Mike Norvell and Florida State logged in day one of their 15 allotted spring practices with Tuesday's work day. Spring game is April 10th and they will return to work on Thursday afternoon. Here are some themes from his press availability.

- Wants to be "aggressive" in the install this spring

- Much better shape than they have been.

* Complete breakdown of comments by Norvell, OC Kenny Dillingham and players

- Diversity in talent, approach in competitive spirit a plus in the QB room. Says McKenzie Milton had some good plays and some bad plays.

- OL Darius Washington "absolutely most improved (player)". Big expectations for him and he has met them thus far

