Baba Miller’s talent is obvious but there are also the expected tentative moments in his first college games. Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton is being patient while seeking more from the freshman forward.

“We’re trying to find ways to get him a little more involved,” Hamilton said. “He's allowing the game to come to him. He's not forcing things. We need him to be a little bit more aggressive offensively and we're going to try to start giving him a few more touches. We don't run a whole lot of plays. But we got to get the ball to him in some situations so he can gain his confidence.”

Miller has four points in each of his first two games at FSU, including six rebounds in an 84-71 win at Notre Dame on Wednesday. He is 0 for 3 from 3-point range but 4 for 5 on shots inside the arc.

While Miller has been able to practice with the Seminoles since the fall, his progress has continually been impeded by an unfortunate trifecta of injury, tonsillitis and the NCAA-mandated 16-game suspension.

“The change of medicine helped him,” Hamilton said. “He’s had tonsillitis before. He bounced back pretty good once he had the antibiotics in him and he was able to eat. … When he got here with us, he really never started practice until October. You have a guy recovering from shin splints. We wanted to make sure that wouldn't be something that we'd have to deal with during the course of the year.

“So not only is he new to our system, he missed all the drills, all the fundamental things that we teach, and then ended up missing the first 16 games. So he's still in the transition. But I am pleased with the progress that he's making.”

Miller played 18 minutes but Hamilton indicated he could see more playing time beginning with Saturday’s game at Pittsburgh (3 p.m. on ACC Network).