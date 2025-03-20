Notes: Darrell Jackson returns with a mission, WR competition heats up

Terrance Knighton thinks he will be the first defensive tackle selected in the 2026 NFL Draft. Mike Norvell thinks he will be a top-10 pick.

The offseason is all about optimism. And, yes, sometimes the hype train feels like it’s speeding downhill.

But there is a sense based on how Darrell Jackson played toward the end of 2024, as well as his decision to come back to FSU, that the Seminoles had landed the biggest difference-maker they could by retaining the 6-foot-5, 337-pound defensive tackle.

“The conversation I had with Coach Norvell was ‘Be desperate. Be desperate to come back. If I wasn't desperate, don't come back,’ ” Jackson said. “I want to live up to the expectation for myself, be a top-10 pick.”

Jackson had 32 tackles, 3.5 sacks and four quarterback hurries. Those are modest numbers across a 12-game season. But Jackson also played some of his best later in the year, recording two sacks and forcing a fumble in the loss at Miami.

While Jackson initially announced he would enter the NFL Draft on Dec. 7, he continued to have discussions with defensive line coach Terrance Knighton and associate head coach Odell Haggins. Jackson could have stuck and gone to the NFL. He could have entered the portal and chased a big NIL deal. But he changed his mind on Dec. 16 when he decided to return to FSU.

"When you've got guys like that who could have gone to the NFL and gotten drafted, you worry sometimes when they come back if they're going to be worried about themselves or do they want to be a leader, are they only focused on their skill-set or their process? He's been great,” Knighton said on Monday. “He's been leading the young group, he's been pushing the group, he's been working hard, he's been an example in that sense.

“Watching the d-tackles around the country and watching him play last year, he should be the first d-tackle taken off the board in the draft next year. That's my standard that I have for him. That's the standard he has for himself."

Norvell has discussed accountability frequently this week as one of the most important words in FSU’s offseason. He’s also often pointed to Jackson as a leader among the defensive tackles and on the team.

Jackson said he wasn’t a vocal leader last year. But he and players on the 2024 team didn’t hold the Seminoles “to a certain standard.” That bothered Jackson.

“I let that get by,” Jackson said. “And I was frustrated at the end of the year that I let myself down for doing that.”

Jackson’s influence as a defensive tackle and leader could be invaluable. So far, as FSU takes its first steps on the practice field in the 3-3-5 scheme, he’s enjoying his role in the middle of the defense.

While his good friend Josh Farmer has seen his draft stock skyrocket this offseason, Jackson felt his path was to stay for one more year at FSU. And now?

“Now you got to go live it,” Norvell said. “You got to go do it. Do I want guys to embrace high expectations? Yes. Show me the work.”