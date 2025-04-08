Notes: FSU missing 'edge' in practice No. 10, Boggs standing out

Mike Norvell has emphasized Florida State's need for an "edge" dating back to his first spring booster tour stop in Orlando in February and then a pre-spring press conference in mid-March.

And for the first time, that lack of an edge popped up as Norvell critiqued Tuesday's practice.

"Today’s practice was up and down," Norvell said. "I thought there were good moments. I thought the defense had a good response at the end. There were times in practice where I didn’t feel the edge that’s necessary.

"We got challenged, held accountable and we’re going to be better than what we were today. For the standard and expectation of what this football team needs to be, we got to respond."

Norvell mentioned again that the Seminoles are "light in numbers," a few days after depth along the offensive line and at receiver were a talking point by him and Gus Malzahn following Saturday's open scrimmage.

What frustrated Norvell was that, as a result of injuries, there are reps for others to learn and develop. Some are, others aren't.

"We got some guys that are fighting their butts off to maximize the opportunities that they have and then there’s guys that are missing out on opportunities to take advantage of some of the reps that they’re getting," Norvell said. "I’m looking for guys to show the edge and response that’s necessary to go and be what I know we’re capable of being."

Norvell didn't call it a bad practice. But he also didn't call it a "good work day," which is long his go-to phrase to praise the Seminoles. He didn't call out any names, although he said "as a coaching staff, we’ve got to be better."

FSU has now completed two scrimmages and Tuesday was the 10th practice of the spring. That number was on Norvell's mind when he reflected on what the Seminoles have shown him through 10 practices, with five remaining.

"Big picture, I think we are pushing harder. There's a better chase. You feel the team together," Norvell said. "My expectation is for it to be better than what it's been. ... But I do like what I've seen for now 10 practices as a big picture. We got to have that constant improvement. We got to have that constant edge. You never know what play in the game is going to be a difference maker. And so we have to approach every play with that expectation."