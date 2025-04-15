Notes: FSU prepped for departures, open to additions in final portal window

Florida State getting a bit of a late start to spring practice paired with an imperfect college football calendar has left Mike Norvell with an interesting situation to manage this week.

The 10-day post-spring transfer portal window begins on Wednesday. However, FSU still has two more spring practices on Thursday and Saturday (a scrimmage) before spring camp wraps.

That creates an interesting time balance for Norvell, who remains very focused on finishing spring strong while also having conversations with players who could/should be considering a departure from the program in this final portal window before the 2025 season.

"I would say there's not a whole lot of surprises that happen, but there's a whole lot of real conversations," Norvell said after Tuesday's practice when addressing the transfer portal and which players on his roster could enter. "Ultimately, there's work to be done. Definitely, I know there are some guys that are going in the portal and I'll support them in their journey, where they're going and what that'll be. I'm excited about the work we have in front of us these next two practices, finishing with a scrimmage."

As of when Norvell spoke Tuesday night, three Seminoles announced their intent to enter the portal when it opens on Wednesday in walk-on quarterback Trever Jackson, veteran offensive lineman Jaylen Early and JUCO transfer Jordan Scott, who arrived on campus this January.

By the Osceola's count in our football roster tracker, that puts FSU at 101 total players. With the House ruling expected to introduce revenue sharing in college athletics and institute a hard 105-player roster count in FBS football, that could leave FSU a few spots to add players as well in this post-spring window.

Obviously, it'll be harder after spring for players to join the program and be able to make an impact this fall. But Norvell certainly seems open to the idea if the right positional fit(s) appear in the portal in the next few days.

"If there are guys that open doors to opportunities, we'll see what that all looks like and continue to work each day..." Norvell said. "It's something we'll always be evaluating. If there's an opportunity to make your team better, if there's an opportunity where you might have a position that could be enhanced with a competition. It all has to fit. It all has to be right.

"I'm excited about the position battles that we have, I'm excited about how they're developing, but it's something that yes, we get a really good sense of where we are with a summer in front of us and fall camp. If we have a feel that we can go get better and it's the right situation then we will."