Notes: FSU pushes for physicality in first fully-padded spring practice

Something new Florida State defensive coordinator Tony White has talked about since his arrival in Tallahassee is the physicality he wants to see on the practice field.

It sounds like the Seminoles have wasted no time diving into that here this spring.

FSU held its first full-pads practice Saturday morning on Day 3 of spring camp and Norvell talked after the practice about how one of the major emphases of the day was pushing to see physicality in practice.

"Today, got the chance to see one of the most important elements, which is the physicality, the knock-back, things that we're trying to instill in all positions," Norvell said after Saturday's practice. "I thought there was the right attitude, right mindset."

There wasn't one single problem you could point to on the FSU defense last season as the major issue. But consistent tackling was certainly near the top of the list in terms of the Seminoles' problems.

According to Pro Football Focus, 19 different FSU players who played 50+ snaps in 2024 had a missed tackle rate of 10% or higher. FSU was credited with 126 missed tackles, often turning what should have been minimal gains or tackles for loss into solid gains and turning medium plays into big plays.

That's made physicality an emphasis for Norvell and White this offseason on the defense. However, the offense also needs to bring that physicality to the practice field considering Gus Malzahn's offense is built around a physical run game that sets up deep shots in the passing game.

"Toughness and physicality have to be earned. It's got to be something that you embrace in every moment. You don't get to pick and choose when you're going to be tough," Norvell said. "It's got to show up in good days, bad days, whatever circumstance might be, the physicality that comes from trusting technique, fundamentals, and all the work that you do in the weight room to be able to put that on display. It's about earning that physicality. It's about developing and building that toughness and then the consistency of when it's going to show up."

FSU is managing exactly how physical it wants to be this spring for the health of the roster entering the summer and preseason. It sounds like there will only be a few days of tackling to the ground.

But Norvell appears well aware of how much of a problem that was in 2024 and how much better it needs to be this fall.

"We keep trying to be smart with the physicality, about how many times we get guys to the ground and in piles, things like that. Trying to limit some of it, but yeah, we're going to hit," Norvell said.