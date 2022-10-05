Florida State coach Mike Norvell provided updates after Wednesday's practice about a number of injured players as the Seminoles held their final media availability ahead of Saturday's game at NC State (8 p.m. on ACC Network).

Linebacker Amari Gainer, who hasn't played since the opener, is back on the practice field. Norvell said Gainer's number of plays will likely be limited but indicated the veteran would be able to play against NC State.

"He's going to be ready to play," Norvell said. "Watching him run around. Love his spirit. Love the work ethic. He's such a tough kid."

Jared Verse was limited to 24 snaps against Wake but should be able to play more at NC State. "Barring any setback, fully expecting more out of him," Norvell said.

Offensive tackle Robert Scott missed two games following an injury in the fourth quarter at Louisville. Scott has practiced the last two days.

"We'll see how the week continues to go," Norvell said. "He's gotten work in the last two days, which is good. We'll be able to see where it is come game time."

