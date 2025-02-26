Notes: More 2026 offers extended, updates on key targets

The Florida State coaching staff extended multiple offers to prospects from the 2026 and 2027 recruiting classes on Monday. Several key targets including defensive back commits Tedarius Hughes and Darryl Bell, linebacker commit Karon Maycock and linebacker target Antoine Sharp have updates on their recruiting process.

Florida State offered Williams on Tuesday. He is a versatile athlete who plays running back and wide receiver on offense and is a highly productive player. He led his team in rushing (1,023 yards on 108 carries) and receiving (1,473 yards on 85 catches) as a junior. That has led to a slew of offers since the end of the 2024 season. Tulane, UCF, USF, Wake Forest, Iowa and Wisconsin have all offered Williams since December and that number is likely to grow.

Barber was offered by FSU on Monday night. And it's safe to say that Barber's recruitment has blown up since the end of his junior year, where he hauled in 74 passes for 1,429 yards and 18 touchdowns. In the last six weeks alone, besides his FSU offer, he has also been offered by Mississippi State, Washington, Oregon, Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Auburn, Ole Miss, Miami, Alabama, Georgia and Penn State. As of right now, Barber has three official visits already scheduled to Miami (June 6), Mississippi State (June 13) and Arkansas (June 20). There is plenty of time for FSU to get an official visit from Barber. Miami is considered the leader right now but with programs like FSU and Alabama now entering the picture and competing for visits, things could change quickly.

Tofi, a Rivals top 250 prospect, was offered by FSU on Monday. The Seminoles are playing from behind in Tofi's recruitment. He has held offers from a group of schools, including Ohio State, Miami, UCLA, Florida, USC, Arizona State, BYU and Oregon since his junior year.

Visits and updates

We reported after his unofficial visit to FSU in January that Sharp would make an official visit with the Seminoles on the weekend of June 6. Sharp told the Osceola on Tuesday that he has now also scheduled official visits with West Virginia and UCF for the two weekends following his trip to Tallahassee. He also confirmed with the Osceola on Tuesday that he will take an unofficial visit to FSU on March 22 to watch the Seminoles during spring practice.

Hughes, who the Osceola reported last week had set up official visits with FSU (June 13) and Miami (May 30), has now added a third official visit to his summer plans. He will now visit Syracuse on the weekend of June 6.

Maycock committed to FSU just under a week ago but has since set an official visit with Alabama for the weekend of June 13. He will also take official visits to Miami and Penn State before his official visit with the Seminoles on the weekend of June 20.

Bell has also locked in an official visit date with Alabama. He will make the trip to Tuscaloosa on the weekend of June 6, a week prior to his Florida State official visit.

FSU head coach Mike Norvell and new offensive line coach Herb Hand tried to make up ground in Wise's recruitment in January with two in-school visits, but it looks like the Seminoles are not going to be involved moving forward. The Miami legacy has narrowed his list of potential college homes to five schools. Wise will take official visits to Alabama, Miami, Oregon, Tennessee and Clemson.

2027 offers

Shanks has also received offers from Tennessee, Missouri, SMU, Houston and Texas Tech.