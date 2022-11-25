Florida State captured the state title — in dramatic fashion.

Trey Benson had a 17-yard touchdown run with 4:06 left to give No. 16 Florida State a 45-38 win on Friday.

Benson had 111 rushing yards and three touchdowns, and Jordan Travis ran for 83 yards and two touchdowns as the Seminoles ran for 228 yards _ the seventh straight time they surpassed the 200-yard rushing mark.

Florida drove the field in the final minutes but Anthony Richardson’s fourth-down pass over the middle was incomplete with 39 seconds to go.

It was the highest scoring game in the Florida State-Florida rivalry, which dates to 1958.

Travis also completed 13 of 30 passes for 270 yards as Florida State (9-3) completed a sweep of its state rivals for the first time since 2016. The Seminoles drilled Miami 45-3 on Nov. 5.

"To be able to finish tonight 2-0 in the state, that’s big," FSU coach Mike Norvell said. "Those two games, you know how important it is. We don’t sell it short. It’s critical for us to go and play well in these games and to go win these games. To be able to finish up as the state champs, I’m so proud of our guys."

A redshirt junior, Travis used his ability to escape and elude to his advantage. He initially broke out of the pocket to avoid sacks but then, once in the open field, made cuts and off-balance runs to get into the end zone or set up FSU's touchdowns.

Travis finished with a season-high 15 carries and his 83 rushing yards were the second most he accumulated this season, only to a 108-yard output in the loss at NC State on Oct. 8. But on Friday night, Travis' legs were the difference.

"The quarterback is a challenge," Florida coach Billy Napier said. "His legs were the difference in the game. He gave us fits all night."

Florida State trailed 24-21 at the half but opened the second half with scores on the next three drives (field goal, touchdown, touchdown) to jump in front 38-24. The Gators (6-6) answered back with a pair of touchdowns, one each by Montrell Johnson and Trevor Etienne, to tie the game with 7:41 left.

Florida State also had 227 rushing yards on 44 carries, the seventh straight game the Seminoles have surpassed the 200-yard mark on the ground.

Benson now has 965 yards, just 35 short of becoming FSU's first 1,000-yard rusher since Cam Akers in 2019.

Anthony Richardson completed just 5 of 17 passes but three were for touchdowns. Ricky Pearsall had a career-best 148 receiving yards, including touchdowns of 52 and 43 yards in the first half.

Trevor Etienne had a season-best 129 yards on 17 carries, and Montrell Johnson Jr. had 85 yards on 17 carries.

This is the eighth time this season FSU has surpassed 35 points in a game.

