The Tallahassee Regional is officially down to two teams. Florida State has taken down Stetson and UCF to advance in the winner's bracket. UCF defeated Alabama on Friday, lost to FSU on Saturday and then eliminated Stetson on Sunday afternoon in a rain-delayed game 5-2.

FSU (44-15) needs to just win one game Sunday night to win the regional and host a Super Regional. The game is still set for 6 p.m. (ESPN+ live stream).

UCF (37-20) would need to win Sunday night and another game Monday night to take the regional.

RHP Conner Whittaker will likely be on the mound for the Seminoles. In our FSU-UCF notebook, Link Jarrett offered his thoughts on Whittaker late Saturday.

We'll have updates from our live UCF-FSU thread on the Osceola Village.

