Notre Dame transfer Gibbons 'overwhelmed' by support from FSU, fans

"I actually had to pull over because I was so overwhelmed that I couldn't really think. Or drive," said Gibbons, who met with the local media for the first time Wednesday morning. "And I'm glad I pulled over, because the brand 'Super Coffee' donated $15,000 probably two minutes after I pulled over. I probably would have had a serious accident if I heard that news while I was driving. So, I'm glad I did pull over."

As the Notre Dame transfer checked his phone and saw the donations start pouring in, he knew he had to compose himself.

Florida State offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons had started a GoFundMe page for his friend Timothy Donovan a few days prior, and it was slowly building some momentum. But Gibbons had no idea it was about to kick into hyperdrive.

He was driving back home to St. Petersburg, something he had never really been able to do before as a college student, when he had to pull off the highway.

As most Florida State fans likely are aware by now, Gibbons started the GoFundMe to pay for Donovan and his family to come to Tallahassee for Florida State's season opener vs. Notre Dame in early September.

As Gibbons wrote on the GoFundMe page: Timothy was born with a condition called VACTERL and was not expected to survive. He was later diagnosed with Charcot Marie Tooth - an incurable disease that effects the nerves in his hands and feet. His father, Tim, a decorated military veteran, and his mother Paula, fought against all odds to help him live an adventurous, exciting life filled with experiences that most kids would dream of having. Timothy persevered through over 50 surgeries in his lifetime and has always come through it with a smile on his face.

In April of this year, Timothy underwent life-threatening spinal surgery. Unlike the previous 50 operations, this one was totally and 100 percent Timothy's decision, according to Gibbons. He wanted it to improve his quality of life.

And while the prognosis post-surgery has been positive, there have been some setbacks. Gibbons explained Wednesday that his friend is actually back in the hospital.

"Right now he has pneumonia," Gibbons said. "Because when you do have a bend like that in your spine, it's very difficult to breathe, and it's very easy to get pneumonia from that. So, he's struggling with that. ... He's in good spirits, but he's definitely still struggling."

When Timothy is released from the hospital, and the pneumonia is a thing of the past, Gibbons will once again turn his focus to the future. To that season opener. Where he can help him and his family enjoy a day they'll never be able to forget.

When he started the campaign two weeks ago, Gibbons set the fundraising goal at $2,000.

The donations have flown past that. As of Wednesday morning, he has raised over $47,500 dollars for his "Take Timothy to Tally" campaign.

Gibbons first met Timothy in 2017 and knew immediately he wanted to be a part of his life. Not just a football player who signed an autograph or took a picture, but an actual friend.

That's what developed in the subsequent years. And when Gibbons decided to transfer from Notre Dame back to his home state, for a chance to start at FSU, he wanted to make sure his friend was there to see his first game in his new uniform. Especially because it was going to be against the team wearing his old uniform.

And when the new Name, Image and Likeness rules came into effect at the beginning of this month, Gibbons wanted to use his status and notoriety to help his friend come to Tallahassee (a GoFundMe like this would have been against NCAA rules in June).

Now that it's a reality, and there's more than enough money to make sure Timothy and his family can get here, the lineman wants to make sure the Donovan family has the best experience possible.

"People from the FSU family have really stepped up, people in town here," GIbbons said. "We've had a hotel step up. The Garnet & Gold bookstore stepped up. They're going to give the whole family all the gear they can possibly carry out of the store. We've had some people in the booster club, people donating tickets and parking passes.

"My plan is for his day in the sun is to make it like an official visit. So, everything that we give to those five-star recruits rolling through the program, I'd like him to experience. At the end of the day, my goal is to take this as far as I can up the chain at FSU to get him out on the field at some point during the game. Because, again, this whole initiative is to try to give him his day in the sun. So, really, the sky is the limit for that."

An original goal of a couple thousand dollars is already at almost $50,000. So, the limit has already been busted through more than Gibbons or the Donovan family could possibly have imagined.

Both fanbases have contributed, as have other college football fans and businesses.

To make sure that a teenager, who hasn't had the easiest life, gets to watch his favorite team and his favorite player.

"I'm completely overwhelmed," Gibbons said. "My family is overwhelmed. The Donovan family can't even see straight. They're very excited about it."

