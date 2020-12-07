"I think Lawrence has shown some great flashes of what he's capable of," FSU coach Mike Norvell said. "So excited about his future, as he continues to develop."

The former four-star recruit has only carried the ball 30 times this season, but he actually leads the team in yards per carry and is listed as a starter on the depth chart released by FSU on Monday morning. He is expected to be in the backfield with fellow running back Jashaun Corbin and quarterback Jordan Travis.

But if there is a bright side to Webb deciding to opt out of the rest of this season , it's that the Seminoles should get their most extensive look yet at freshman Lawrance Toafili.

Make no mistake about it, Florida State's coaches would love to have sophomore tailback La'Damian Webb available for these final two games of the 2020 season -- at home against Duke this Saturday, and one week later at Wake Forest

Toafili burst onto the scene in the second game of his college career at Miami. He was one of the very few bright spots in the game for the Seminoles, rushing for 64 yards on eight carries and catching two passes for 35 yards.

He followed that up with 99 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries against Jacksonville State.

Since that day in early October, however, Toafili has registered three carries or less in four of the next five games.

"He's a natural playmaker with the ball in his hands," Norvell said. "Unfortunately, he's missed a couple of games or been limited in a couple of games due to injuries throughout this year. But I think you see that confidence that he's really starting to show in practice and the opportunities he's getting in the games.

"I'm excited about what this week holds for him. He's definitely a guy that we believe is going to be one of those building blocks that's going to help the program as we continue to grow."

*ALSO SEE: Complete breakdown of Monday interviews with Norvell, coordinators

Toafili certainly has shown that potential. Of the players who have carried the ball at least five times this season, he is the only one averaging more than 5.5 yards per carry -- and he's at an eye-popping 8.0.

Toafili also has caught nine passes for 94 yards.

But over the past two months, the St. Petersburg product has only seen significant action in one game -- a 6-carry, 76-yard performance at Louisville.

FSU's coaches haven't elaborated on what injuries Toafili has been working through, but offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham indicated the freshman has been getting adjusted to the physical toll that comes with being a running back at this level.

"Your body wears on you," Dillingham said. "That's the hardest thing for a freshman is to maintain your health throughout a season ... not necessarily your health, just your legs being 100 percent.

"Throughout the season, you could see some weeks he's felt great, some weeks he's been tired. His body's just fatigued. He's a true freshman."

If there is one positive aspect to Florida State's last three games being either postponed or canceled, it's that several players have been able to recover from nagging ailments. Toafili is among that group, which is another reason why the Seminoles are eager to see what he can do in the final two weeks.

"The rest he's been able to accumulate, you're going to see that energy and that burst that you saw earlier in the season with him," Dillingham said. "So I'm excited to see him out there, feeling good, back to that fresh legs mentality."

Said Norvell: "He's got a special quality to him, and he's definitely a dynamic playmaker."

----------------------------------------------------

Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council