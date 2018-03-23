Willie Taggart will have to complete his first spring football practice at Florida State without his top wide receiver. Nyqwan 'Noonie' Murray went down with a left knee injury early during Wednesday's opening day practice. On Friday, Taggart confirmed that the junior wideout sustained a meniscus tear and will be out for the rest of spring practice.

Last season, Murray led the receivers with 40 catches for 604 yards and had four touchdowns. His injury leaves FSU with just three healthy scholarship wide receivers this spring - Tamorrion Terry, DJ Matthews and Keith Gavin.

Offensive lineman Baveon Johnson aggravated his knee injury on Monday and is being evaluated according to Taggart. He saw just limited action in non-contact drills on Wednesday. His status for the rest of the spring his uncertain at this point.

