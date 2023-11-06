The Florida State women’s basketball team showed off its depth in the season opener even with its star, Ta’Niya Latson, on the bench due to a hamstring injury.

O’Mariah Gordon displayed her quickness, scoring 21 points — one of five Seminoles in double figures — and dishing out six assists in No. 18 FSU’s 99-63 win over Charleston Southern on Monday night. Gordon missed some games down the stretch last season due to injury but has looked like her old self in the preseason, racing up and down the court.

Makayla Timpson had 18 points (on 7 of 9 shooting) and eight rebounds, while Sara Bejedi added 10 points.

FSU also welcomed some newcomers who made significant contributions. Amaya Bonner had 15 points on 5 of 13 shooting, adding six rebounds. Alexis Tucker had 14 points on 5 of 11 shooting and had three assists. Carla Viegas added a trio of 3s.

"I think it's good to be able to step on the floor for a game that counts, just being able to do what I can do for the team but also see different areas that I can work on because we have some really important games coming up," Tucker said. "These are great learning opportunities just to get better."

The Seminoles shot 33 of 80 (41.3 percent) from the floor, 10 of 32 (31.3 percent) from 3-point range and 23 of 29 (79.3 percent) from the free-throw line.

FSU forced 30 turnovers, with Timpson leading the team with five steals.

Charleston Southern outrebounded FSU 47-41. But the Buccaneers shot just 20 of 58 (34.5 percent) from the floor.

"It feels like this has been a long time coming to get to this actual first real game that counts," FSU coach Brooke Wyckoff said. "These ladies have put in a lot of work. It was good to see our team effort and especially in the absence of Ta’Niya Latson for these players to come together and get this W.

"This team offensively, we’ve known their potential in that area is huge. … But I really wanted our offense to come from our defense. That’s what stopped in the second half. That’s when we’re at our best. We can score 130 if we get stops and go, even without a Ta’Niya Latson. With her? Scary."