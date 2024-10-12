Observations: FSU baseball's exhibition games vs. Auburn in Pensacola

(Photo by USA Today Sports)

PENSACOLA — FSU’s home, Dick Howser Stadium, is 197 miles away from Blue Wahoos Stadium. Auburn’s home, Plainsman Park, is 219 miles away. But Saturday’s exhibition baseball game brought a capacity crowd of more than 5,000 to the Double-A park on the Pensacola Bay, including thousands of vocal FSU baseball fans and the Animals of Section B. It is thought to be the largest crowd in the stadium's history. On a picture-perfect fall Saturday, fans of both programs passed up watching football on TV to catch both baseball teams. And it of course helped that the Seminoles and Tigers had a bye in football. FSU dropped the first game 4-1 and lost the second game 9-5, although the Seminoles didn't pitch top arms like Jamie Arnold, Cam Leiter or Ben Barrett. The coaches agreed to a pair of seven-inning games. Below are some observations and notes from Saturday:

Top newcomers

It’s tough to miss freshman Myles Bailey, who is a big addition at 6-foot-4 and 257 pounds. The Tallahassee Lincoln standout played first base in game 1 and had a good glove, scooping balls in the dirt as the Seminoles avoided an error. Bailey also had a single in the first game, but he followed it up with an RBI single and a walk in game 2. He made good contact and being in the lineup for both games is an indicator the coaches think highly of him. Bailey could be in the lineup at first or as the designated hitter, which is where he started in game 2. Freshman Noah Sheffield has the famous last name and father, the son of MLB star Gary Sheffield (1988-2009 with seven teams). But Noah also has the stance and quick hands of Gary. Noah Sheffield hit an RBI single and a ground-rule double to right-center field in game 2, while starting at second base. Sheffield bobbled a routine pop up in the field. And, yes, Gary Sheffield was watching on Saturday. In the second game he was spotted to the right of home plate (wearing an FSU DAD T-shirt, khakis and garnet-colored Nikes). Sophomore Chase Williams hit leadoff in game 2 and can fly. Williams is a transfer from Northwest Florida State and had a two-out RBI single in the second game. Redshirt freshman James Hankerson Jr. hit a fly ball to the track in left field, but the park plays deep at 342 down the line. Junior college transfer Braydon Plain is a big left-handed bat. He had a double in game 2. Play-by-play of FSU-Auburn exhibition games

Defensive first impressions

Cal Fisher got the start at third base and made a few good plays. He made a nice pick and threw a one-hopper to Bailey at first for the out. Fisher also tried to charge a slow roller and barehand it but couldn’t make an accurate throw to first. Drew Lodise played short in game 1 and fielded all of the balls hit toward him cleanly. On one play, he ranged up the middle to snare a ground ball before popping up and firing to first.

Pitching struggles, but we didn't see many starters

FSU threw All-American left-hander Jamie Arnold in Thursday’s scrimmage, so he did not pitch in Pensacola. Leiter and Barrett, who are potential starters, also did not pitch. With that in mind, FSU went in with a plan of pitchers going about an inning apiece. But there weren't many clean innings. In game 2, Auburn scored seven runs in the second inning to take control. Some notable pitching performances came from UCF transfer Jacob Marlowe, who tossed a clean inning. VCU transfer Maison Martinez struck out all three batters in game 2.