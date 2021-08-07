Off and running: First preseason practice in the books for FSU Football

The Florida State football team held its first practice of the 2021 season on Saturday morning. As you can imagine, being Tallahassee in August, it was plenty hot even with the early start. "You know, you can do as much conditioning as you want," linebacker Amari Gainer said. "But football condition is different." Gainer and the rest of the veteran Seminoles -- along with a few January enrollees who went through spring drills -- took part in the first practice of the day. The second session, scheduled to start at 12:45 p.m., will feature the freshmen, some backups and newcomers like Andrew Parchment. *** Don't miss our exclusive FSU football coverage. 30-day Free Trial***

Quarterback McKenzie Milton throws a pass during Saturday's practice as tight ends coach Chris Thomsen looks on. (Gene Williams/Warchant.com)

What stood out to the veterans after Day 1 was just how much more in sync they were on than they were this time a year ago. As tight end Camren McDonald pointed out, this is the first time he's had the same offensive coordinator and the same offense for two straight years. "The same terminology, the same verbiage," he said. "That can take you so much further in your game. Just being able to know that you're going to be running the same exact plays that you ran last year. But the only thing that's going to be different is you're going to be better at running those plays. "Coach (Kenny) Dillingham showed us a cut-up yesterday of some mistakes that happened during the season, and us running that same play during the spring and getting a completely different result. Because everybody was assignment sound and everybody was doing their job."