OL Daniel Pierre Louis recaps his official visit to Florida State

"Just to see what the environment is like, what it’s about," he said on why he wanted to take an official visit. "Really just more of the ins and outs of the program and see how everything flows, how the players are here."

After receiving an offer from the Seminoles in July during a visit for a big man camp, Pierre Louis scheduled an official visit with Florida State. That official visit finished up early on Monday morning.

Loxahatchee (Fla.) Seminole Ridge offensive lineman Daniel Pierre Louis is one of the primary uncommitted recruits on Florida State's board for the 2025 cycle.

The 6-foot-5 and 314-pound lineman got to take in his first game at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday and got better clarity from the coaching staff on how they intend to use him if he ends up in garnet and gold.

"I’ve talked to him (Coach Mike Norvell) a little bit. Just kind of restating things, why he wants me here and the vision for me," Pierre Louis said. "Just seeing how much he wants me and seeing the vision of what he wants to bring to me to this program ... They’ve been saying how I fit in their scheme and how I’m a fit for their school and how they’re going to use me."

NC State is another program that is squarely in the mix for Pierre Louis, as he has an official visit set for this coming weekend, Oct. 12. Florida offered Pierre Louis the day before his official visit to Florida State and he plans to officially visit the Gators as well before making a final decision.

While graded as an offensive guard by Rivals, Pierre Louis and the Florida State coaching staff think he could play anywhere on the line given his body type.

"Honestly, I could play wherever. Start me at tackle and see where I go from there," he said.

With a few other schools hopping into the mix and with Pierre Louis doing his due diligence in his process, the Seminoles certainly hope that being Pierre Louis' first Power 4 offer will hold some weight.

"It’s been really real. They’ve just been seeing areas of improvement and what I’ve been doing and where I can work. I love it," he said on his growing relationship with the staff.

There is no timetable for a commitment as Pierre Louis sees other schools. He does not plan to early enroll despite the plan to sign on early signing day.

Even after decommitment, Javion Hilson sees FSU very much in the mix



