OL Dontae Lucas no longer part of Florida State football program
Dontae Lucas, who was one of Florida State's highest-rated offensive line recruits in recent years, has left the program after playing extensively in the Seminoles' loss to Jacksonville State on Saturday.
Lucas, a four-star recruit in the Class of 2019, started seven games in each of the last two seasons but was a reserve for FSU's first two games this fall. He came off the bench against Notre Dame and played 28 snaps, and he played 49 snaps against JSU.
But the Miami native was flagged for three penalties in Saturday's game and did not appear on the Seminoles' two-deep depth chart or roster for this week's game against Wake Forest.
Don't miss out on any of our great Football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial
When contacted by Warchant on Monday afternoon, a university spokesman confirmed Lucas is no longer part of the program.
The offensive lineman then posted a message of thanks to FSU's coaches on social media once the news became public.
Lucas' departure causes some depth concerns for the FSU offensive line.
Redshirt freshman Zane Herring now is listed as the top backup to starter Dillan Gibbons at one of the guard positions; Herring has not yet played in a college game.
Senior Baveon Johnson is listed as the backup to Devontay Love-Taylor at the other guard spot, but Johnson also started this past weekend at center because starter Maurice Smith was injured.
Coming out of high school, Lucas was rated the nation's No. 3 offensive guard, the No. 12 prospect in the state of Florida and the No. 67 recruit in the country.
He chose FSU over Miami and a slew of Southeastern Conference schools.
Stay connected with Warchant.com for more on this story.
----------------------------------------------------
Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council