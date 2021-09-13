OL Dontae Lucas no longer part of Florida State football program

Dontae Lucas, who was one of Florida State's highest-rated offensive line recruits in recent years, has left the program after playing extensively in the Seminoles' loss to Jacksonville State on Saturday.

Lucas, a four-star recruit in the Class of 2019, started seven games in each of the last two seasons but was a reserve for FSU's first two games this fall. He came off the bench against Notre Dame and played 28 snaps, and he played 49 snaps against JSU.

But the Miami native was flagged for three penalties in Saturday's game and did not appear on the Seminoles' two-deep depth chart or roster for this week's game against Wake Forest.

