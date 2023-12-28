Defensive coordinator Adam Fuller talked at a press conference Thursday morning, discussing facing Georgia's offense, FSU's practices and the Orange Bowl.

What stands out about UGA quarterback Carson Beck?

"His efficiency throwing the football is as good as there is in the country right now. You really look, their third-down numbers are the best and I think when your third-down numbers are the best, credit their o-line. I think they are seventh in the country in sacks given up so I think that gives him some security. It's not all him and he's not only a product of what they've been doing on offense. They've had good perimeter players, they've created some good space. They've had the best tight end in college football. They protect the passer and he's efficient. I do think what you see from him that he probably doesn't get acknowledged for, he's not a scrambler but what he does is he does know how to escape the pocket and when to escape. He normally does it with really good efficiency of getting first downs. You put that together and I think that's why he's had such a good year, that's why they have been so efficient on offense. I think he gets a lot of credit for that. I think he deserves it."

Opportunities presented to younger players by opt-outs on FSU roster

"I think all reps are important at all times. We have some players whose roles will be significantly accelerated in this game. I told our coaches after Tuesday's practice, 'If you're getting ready for this game now with those players, we've failed them. We played really good as a defense this year. We won a championship, great, awesome. But have we made everybody better every day? Because that's the goal, right? You've got to do that in a team atmosphere because that's more important. And so, as you're going through that, you beat Florida and you're getting ready for the next game, a championship game, and maybe you have a young freshman that didn't really play at all in that game. Well then Sunday night when you have practice, you put the amount of energy into him that you put into Kalen DeLoach getting ready for a championship game? Because that's your job. You need to grow all. I think as a coach, you tell each player, you tell them as a group, 'Your job is to improve daily. You need to maximize your opportunity daily.' Well you look in the mirror as a coach like, 'Are you doing for the the walk-on? Are you?' I can't do that, that's exhausting. Welcome to life, welcome to success. You'd better be strapped in for that because if not, you're in the wrong business...As a coach, you're focused on the growth of each player even when they're not playing. I think that's when the real stuff starts."

FSU culture despite numerous opt-outs

"My job is to make sure I'm focused on the individuals and team atmosphere. That's the trick of it all. I've told them from day one when we got there, we didn't have ACC Defensive Players of the Year, we didn't have first-team All-ACC players. I said, 'Listen, with team success comes individual recognition.' Then when you get that team success, you get that individual recognition, you've got to rewind that because you had team success, that's why we got the individual recognition. Then go back on how do I improve each individual every single day and do it within a team atmosphere."