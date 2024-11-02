Osceola Video: Brock Glenn, Ja'Khi Douglas on FSU loss to UNC, offense woes

in other news
Recruiting: Visitors list for North Carolina weekend
Florida State is expecting a large group of prospects on campus for the North Carolina game this weekend.
The Osceola's predictions, keys to a Florida State win over North Carolina
The Osceola staff is split on who will win but there are defined keys to an FSU victory over UNC on Saturday.
Seminole Sidelines: FSU-UNC preview, football facility updates
Patrick Burnham and Jerry Kutz discuss Florida State's matchup with UNC. Jerry gives updates on the football facility.
Takeaways from FSU's second hoops exhibition vs. UWF
Thoughts on Jamir Watkins, Taylor Bowen and newcomers after FSU's 100-56 win.
Scouting Report: North Carolina
A closer look at QB Jacolby Criswell, 1,000-yard rusher Omarion Hampton and UNC's inconsistent defense.
Florida State quarterback Brock Glenn and wide receiver Ja'Khi Douglas talked after Saturday's 35-11 loss to UNC about the mood in the locker room, their confidence in the players around him and in Mike Norvell and much more.
