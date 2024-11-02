Advertisement

Recruiting: Visitors list for North Carolina weekend

Recruiting: Visitors list for North Carolina weekend

Florida State is expecting a large group of prospects on campus for the North Carolina game this weekend.

 • Nick Carlisle
The Osceola's predictions, keys to a Florida State win over North Carolina

The Osceola's predictions, keys to a Florida State win over North Carolina

The Osceola staff is split on who will win but there are defined keys to an FSU victory over UNC on Saturday.

 • Patrick Burnham
Seminole Sidelines: FSU-UNC preview, football facility updates

Seminole Sidelines: FSU-UNC preview, football facility updates

Patrick Burnham and Jerry Kutz discuss Florida State's matchup with UNC. Jerry gives updates on the football facility.

 • Patrick Burnham
Takeaways from FSU's second hoops exhibition vs. UWF

Takeaways from FSU's second hoops exhibition vs. UWF

Thoughts on Jamir Watkins, Taylor Bowen and newcomers after FSU's 100-56 win.

 • Bob Ferrante
Scouting Report: North Carolina

Scouting Report: North Carolina

A closer look at QB Jacolby Criswell, 1,000-yard rusher Omarion Hampton and UNC's inconsistent defense.

Premium content
 • Patrick Burnham

Published Nov 2, 2024
Osceola Video: Brock Glenn, Ja'Khi Douglas on FSU loss to UNC, offense woes
Curt Weiler  •  TheOsceola
Senior Writer
Florida State quarterback Brock Glenn and wide receiver Ja'Khi Douglas talked after Saturday's 35-11 loss to UNC about the mood in the locker room, their confidence in the players around him and in Mike Norvell and much more.

