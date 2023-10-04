As former Florida State quarterback EJ Manuel was leaving the house for a trip to Tallahassee to speak to the Tallahassee Quarterback Club, his wife asked him if he would be nervous.

“You don’t get nervous talking to family,” the ACC football network analyst said. The crowd was enthralled by Manuel’s memories of Bobby Bowden, Jimbo Fisher, mentoring freshman Jameis Winston, the trials and tribulations of life in the NFL, his time at FSU and the inspiration he received from Communication professors like Mark Ziegler, who prepared him for life after football as an analyst on the ACC Network.

Manuel directed a part of his speech to the prep football award recipients in attendance, with a short list of tips for success in football and life. He made special emphasis “to get your degree so you have something to fall back on.”

During the Q and A, EJ was asked if he thought there was one game the FSU team needed to watch out for. He went down the schedule naming each team and then saying “Dub,” with a brief explainer of why he thought FSU would win. He said “dub” for each team until he reached Miami, the one team he hesitated on, noting Miami has improved enough to give FSU a game this year.

Enjoy these and many more insights in this 45-minute watch.