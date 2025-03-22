Three notes from Tommy Castellanos after his first three practices at FSU

We talked to Florida State's top two quarterbacks Saturday afternoon after the Seminoles' first full-pads practice Saturday morning.

"The first two couple of days of practice have been really good," BC transfer Tommy Castellanos said. "A lot of volume intensity. A lot of intensity. Guys move around fast. The feeling of ball is back."

Here are three quick thoughts from Castellanos, who spoke with the media for the first time this spring:

How do you bring that intensity to the practice field?

"I'm like a Jameis Winston-type. I'm coming out, I’m hype. I'm goofy. I'm playing with the guys, just trying to have that fun about it. You want to have fun at practice and good energy and good vibe. I'm kind of that goofy type that laughs and tries to joke around and get the guys going."

You played for Gus Malzahn at UCF as a freshman. How does it feel to be back in the Malzahn offense?

"It feels good. Just getting back to what I was used to my freshman year. But it's been great. Gus is a great coach, and his play calling is really good. So just getting back used to being under him and running his offense."

A number of Seminoles said you were helpful in helping them get comfortable after they moved in to Tallahassee. How important is that leadership and trust?

"It’s definitely important. As a quarterback, you want to be able to lead the guys and let them trust you, and I need to be able to trust them. That's just how it works. But on the practice field, just talking to the guys, picking them up, building them up after mistakes and stuff like that is what good leaders do. So I feel like I have a good relationship with the guys and they trust me as of right now. Just continue to build that trust, and that chemistry and bond."