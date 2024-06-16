With its season on the line, the Florida State baseball team came through in a big way Sunday, beating Virginia 7-3.

After the win, FSU head coach Link Jarrett, starting pitcher Carson Dorsey, shortstop Alex Lodise (who homered) and closing pitcher Brennen Oxford talked to the media about their respective roles in the win to extend the Seminoles' season until at least Tuesday.

Here are the video interviews with these Seminoles.