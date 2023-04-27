Link Jarrett last was in South Bend, Ind., in the fall for Notre Dame's ring ceremony following the team's College World Series run. On Friday, he brings a Florida State baseball team desperate to build confidence and pick up wins.

Jarrett will make his return to Notre Dame on Friday for a three-game series. Jarrett coached Notre Dame for three seasons, guiding the Fighting Irish to the CWS in 2022 before he accepted the job at FSU just days later.

"Clearly there's some interesting layers to this," Jarrett said. "As you coach long enough, you will encounter some of these moments. I think this one may be as unique as any I clearly have been a part of but maybe further even heard of. ...

"It will be unique to walk out on to the field. The field that I kind of redid the turf, I redid the bullpens, the cages, the graphics, the dugouts. Really all of it. And to walk back in after you've been away for a little while to see what this actually looks like it will be unique on a lot of layers."

FSU (14-25) will play Notre Dame on Friday at 6 p.m. (ACC Network Extra). RHP Jackson Baumeister (2-4, 5.56 ERA) will start for FSU against Notre Dame LHP Aidan Tyrell (7-1, 2.76 ERA).

On Saturday, Conner Whittaker (3-5, 4.83 ERA) will take the mound in a 4 p.m. start (ACC Network). Sunday's starter is TBA as the teams wrap up the series at 3 p.m. (ESPN2).

FSU's midweek game against Stetson was rained out, which means the bullpen will be rested. Jarrett has often turned to RHP Carson Montgomery in a starting or long relief role on Sundays.



