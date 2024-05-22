Coach Lonni Alameda and shortstop Isa Torres talk with the media before the Florida State softball team departs for Norman, Okla., and the Super Regionals on Wednesday morning.

Alameda and Torres discuss the growth of the freshmen this season.

The Seminoles will also be without Allison Royalty, who will miss the rest of the season due to injury.

Check back on theOsceola.com for a full preview of FSU-Oklahoma. The best-of-three Super Regional begins on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET (ESPN2).

Join the Osceola staff and fans on Thursday to watch the FSU-Oklahoma series at Glory Days on Capital Circle Northeast.

