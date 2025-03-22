Osceola Video: Mike Norvell on Day 3 as FSU puts on full pads

Mike Norvell discusses Florida State's first day in pads, what he saw from physicality with the Seminoles in Saturday's practice. Norvell said he's “excited about where we are after three days.”

Norvell said the defense was able to "punch a few balls out."

In the video below, Norvell discusses quarterbacks Tommy Castellanos, Brock Glenn, Trever Jackson and Kevin Sperry. Norvell said Castellanos took some "vertical shots that were extremely well placed" and that he could see his athleticism and presence in the pocket. He also said Glenn is a competitor who has a "lot of winner in him."

