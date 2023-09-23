(Opening statement)

"I'm so proud of our team. To be able to come here, that atmosphere, a lot of adversity that showed up throughout the course of the game. All things that we expected. Clemson's back was against the wall and we were going to get everything that they had. That's what this game should be. That's what this game, it was really special. Like I just told our players, I think I'm most proud that they put their heart on display tonight. For us to come out and respond the way we did, there were a lot of things in that game we're going to have to correct. A lot of things we're going to have to be better at. There were some challenging situations. Give credit to them, they played really hard. They did a good job, had a good plan. Our guys, they responded. We played 60-minutes-plus and got into overtime, I called the team up and said, 'This is what you're built for. This is what you're built for. Moments like this. This is why we train the way we train. This is why we push to the standard we push to. Even when you might not play their best, you're going to respond in the moment and rise up and make the plays that are necessary.' We did that offensively there in the first series. Unbelievable throw and catch by Jordan and Keon. And for the defense to come back, they had it third and a yard and (the defense) made two plays. To see the joy of our players, it puts a ton of joy in my heart for who they are and what they're about. I'm just so grateful for the opportunity to coach them."

(What was going through your mind after the win?)

"To be honest with you, I just wanted to get back in that locker room and tell the guys how proud of them I was. That was heart. It was hard, it was adverse, it was challenging situations, we had some guys go down. All the things that happen in a big-time football game and they never lost hope. They just continued to fight. We got a defensive touchdown, sack, fumble, picked it up. Kalen DeLoach, unbelievable job. The awareness in being able to have that play and then everything we could there at the end to be able to finish it the way it needed to be. This program, we've been through it, we've been challenged. We've been knocked down, we've had to get up. They've continued to push. We talk about, 'We're on our Climb.' Ultimately, if every day we can continue to get better, I'm going to put no limits on what this team can accomplish. Because those are the type of games that have to show up and you've got to show what you can do in those moments. A long answer to your question, but I just wanted to get in there and tell them how proud of them I was because that's the team I coach."

(What did you see from your team starting in the fourth quarter?)

"I thought they took a deep breath. It was a lot of excitement. This was a game that has been built up. I was asked about this game all throughout the summer. We know it's a big game. That program over the last decade has done a great job of being the benchmark of the league. We've had some close games with them. To be able to come here, on the road, it's how I wanted it. Because ultimately, it's the continued verification of what we're doing, how we're doing it. The type of culture and the type of young men that we have a part of this program and their willingness to fight and go get the job done."

(What did Kalen's strip sack touchdown mean to the team in that moment?)

"It was huge. Always play the next play. They had the ball, they were moving, but they put it down, they snapped it and Kalen, it was a remarkable play in that moment. We're just so proud of our guys and the way they were able to finish. It wasn't just that one play. You can go through and from the second quarter on, every play mattered. They did a good job defensively, they stopped the run. It really became one-sided, we missed some opportunities. But I knew in the moment of truth, our guys would show up and we would have the play that would be the difference. And they proved me right."

(FSU coaches kept going to Wilson and Coleman)

"Those are great players. Trying to give them opportunities to impact the game. I thought our offensive line, I know there was some pressure on Jordan at times, but they battled. That’s a talented defensive front. You look at that entire defense, it’s juniors and seniors, guys that have played a lot of football. Guys that are talented. They have a very similar defense to what we have in the sense that guys chose to come back. They’re going to be top draft picks. They played well but at the end of the day we found a way to be able to respond and make the plays necessary. We got a great group of guys that I get to coach. It was fun seeing them show up in the moment."

(Jordan took some hits)

"He’s an absolute winner. That’s who he is. Was he feeling great the entire game? Probably not. Got hit some. Coming off a game where he had a little bit of an injury, some challenges that he had to work through. He stood up in the moment. I’m so proud of him for who he is. He is a winner. I love coaching that young man and just what he means to our program but just a great example for all. For what he’s done, for what he’s accomplished, special."

(Misses in the run game, short passes)

"It was a challenge offensively. You got to give credit to them. They did some things. We had a couple missed opportunities. I just fully believed if we kept sticking at it we would find the plays that were needed. Just so proud of our guys, the way that they fought. We didn’t turn the ball over today, which was huge. That was something we talked about. Proud of them."

(Clemson’s miss FG late)

"Do everything you can to disrupt it. Ultimately it was a big stop to force the field goal. They missed it."

(FSU’s September schedule was going to be a challenge, to open 4-0)

"We’ve had a real start to our season. We’ve played two really good football teams. That team we just played, they’re talented. They’re going to win a lot of games this season. Obviously kicking off with LSU and then the games in between. Nothing is easy in college football. It’s all a challenge. We’ve done what we wanted to do. We wanted to get off to a fast start this season. But now we get a bye week to take a breath, continue to work, to hopefully get guys healed up. We’ve been playing without a few starters that test the depth. But the depth showed up. We have a lot of work to do to accomplish what I believe this team can accomplish. But at the end of the day we did what we set out to do. Just really proud of our guys."

(Who broke the rock?)

"Kalen DeLoach."

(Josh Storms and the credit he deserves for FSU’s on-field success)

"You see toughness. You see strength. You see guys that can go out there for 60-plus minutes and just continue to fight and battle. You see belief. Josh and I have been together for a long time. Who he is, what he’s all about. There can be no closer tie than what he and I have. It’s fun because I hear the players in the locker room talking about him. The way that he works him, they don’t always like it in the moment. But you see the confidence they have that when we get to step out here in those challenging situations. Just grateful for Josh and his strength staff. Those guys are helping elevate our program."

Follow The Osceola on Facebook

Follow The Osceola on Twitter

Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple

Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Spotify