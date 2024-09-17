Mike Norvell reflects on playing freshmen, FSU's receivers, Cal

Coach Mike Norvell spoke after Tuesday's practice, offering his view on FSU's freshmen, responding to a question about how ready wide receiver Elijah Moore and running back Micahi Danzy are to seeing playing time.

"There are a lot of guys in that freshman class that I have zero doubt the type of player they are going to be here," Norvell said. "It is seeing them in practice, the confidence in alignment, assignment, what to be able to do. Micahi Danzy has made some great plays. In that moment, to be able to translate that to when a coach is not there to be able to support you in it. Those are things that we’re looking for the consistency in that. But definitely excited about those guys."

As Norvell continued with his answer, he broadened the discussion on freshmen and said playing time is available to the first-year players. And it's not just limited to the four-game redshirt rule.

"There’s a handful of those freshmen that we’re pushing," Norvell said. "Ultimately I don’t have any decisions on anybody that right now, saying, ‘We’re just going to play him in four (games).’ No. If a guy can get out there and help this football team, we are going to push it.

"Need to see that and need to see the confidence in the communication, execution, details all of those things to be able to go and make an impact."

The Osceola wrote on Sunday about five true or redshirt freshmen who need to play now on FSU's offense.

In the video below, Norvell speaks after Tuesday's practice about receivers Malik Benson and Hykeem Williams, what he has seen from Cal on offense and defense and more.