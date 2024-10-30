Advertisement

Mike Norvell reflects on Earl Little Jr.'s transition to safety, Darrell Jackson, roster management, UNC run game.

 Bob Ferrante
FSU can host prospects in three more home games, notably vs. UNC and vs. UF. Who is making an on official visit?

 Nick Carlisle
The big picture for Florida State is player development. We're tracking how freshmen have performed.

 Bob Ferrante
FSU head coach Mike Norvell was certainly in the hot seat during his Monday press conference this week.

 Curt Weiler
Mike Norvell on FSU's quarterbacks, freshmen receivers, offense's struggles.

 Curt Weiler

Mike Norvell reflects on Earl Little Jr.'s transition to safety, Darrell Jackson, roster management, UNC run game.

 • Bob Ferrante
FSU can host prospects in three more home games, notably vs. UNC and vs. UF. Who is making an on official visit?

 • Nick Carlisle
The big picture for Florida State is player development. We're tracking how freshmen have performed.

 • Bob Ferrante
Published Oct 30, 2024
Osceola Video: Mike Norvell on offensive struggles, young DBs
Bob Ferrante
Editor
@bobferrante

Mike Norvell discusses some of Florida State practice struggles on offense Wednesday as well as freshman defensive backs Ja'Bril Rawls and Cai Bates.

Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

