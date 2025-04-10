Advertisement
Published Apr 10, 2025
Osceola Video: Coach Mike Norvell, TE Randy Pittman, DE Deante McCray
circle avatar
Bob Ferrante  •  TheOsceola
Editor
Twitter
@bobferrante

Florida State coach Mike Norvell discusses Thursday's practice, increased intensity compared to prior practices, what the goal will be in Friday's practice and more.

Randy Pittman talks on his spring, an improving tight end room and Gus Malzahn's influence.

Deante McCray discusses the physicality of practice, his role on the defensive front and thoughts on the 3-3-5 defense.

Join the Osceola for 30 days for free, using promo code Osceola30

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Advertisement
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Follow The Osceola on Facebook

Follow The Osceola on Twitter

Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple

Advertisement