Osceola Video: Coach Mike Norvell, TE Randy Pittman, DE Deante McCray

Florida State coach Mike Norvell discusses Thursday's practice, increased intensity compared to prior practices, what the goal will be in Friday's practice and more.

Randy Pittman talks on his spring, an improving tight end room and Gus Malzahn's influence.

Deante McCray discusses the physicality of practice, his role on the defensive front and thoughts on the 3-3-5 defense.

Join the Osceola for 30 days for free, using promo code Osceola30