Florida State coach Mike Norvell discussed Tuesday's practice as well as preparations for the Louisville game on Friday night.

"It was a good work day today. Third down day, introduction to some red-zone situations. Each week there are some specific things that you are going to see that you have to prepare for. Ultimately this is an important day that we stay focused on what we do well and then also making sure that we can adapt and adjust to the different situations that could show up in regards to our opponent. This team presents a lot of different challenges with a variety of different looks."

He also gave an update on injured receiver Winston Wright Jr.

“He’s working through the process," Norvell said. "Going through rehabilitation. He’s getting more and more on the field. Get him some routes, getting him some return game. It’s going to be a process as he goes. There’s going to be really good days and some days we’ve got to modify and adjust. I love the young man's spirit and the work that he's putting in.”

Norvell said Travis Jay has been working with the scout team to help replicate Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham. Walk-on quarterback Gino English has also worked with the scout team this week. Jay played quarterback in high school at Madison County. "Travis has done a good job, jumping over there and being able to help us with some of that," Norvell said.