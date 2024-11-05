Advertisement

Veterans lead the way in FSU's season-opening win vs. Northern Kentucky

Veterans lead the way in FSU's season-opening win vs. Northern Kentucky

Monday night was the official debut of quite a new faces on the Florida State men's basketball team.But it was a

 • Curt Weiler
Seminole Sidelines: Norvell broadly mentions changes, wrapping up FSU-UNC

Seminole Sidelines: Norvell broadly mentions changes, wrapping up FSU-UNC

Mike Norvell referencing the need for changes as he evaluates the program, final thoughts on FSU-UNC.

 • Patrick Burnham
Live Updates: FSU basketball opens season vs. Northern Kentucky

Live Updates: FSU basketball opens season vs. Northern Kentucky

Follow along as the Seminoles kick off their 2024-25 season Monday night at the Tuck.

Premium content
 • Curt Weiler
Timpson has 22 rebounds, FSU sets school record for points in rout of UNF

Timpson has 22 rebounds, FSU sets school record for points in rout of UNF

Florida State couldn’t have asked for a better debut to the 2024-25 season.

 • Bob Ferrante
Justin Cryer's diagnosis not as bad as feared, will miss Notre Dame game

Justin Cryer's diagnosis not as bad as feared, will miss Notre Dame game

Florida State sophomore linebacker Justin Cryer will miss the Notre Dame game due to injury.

 • Bob Ferrante

Premium content
Published Nov 5, 2024
Osceola Video: Mike Norvell on Tuesday's practice
circle avatar
Bob Ferrante  •  TheOsceola
Editor
Mike Norvell discusses Tuesday's practice, Elijah Moore, BJ Gibson, Luke Kromenhoek and Notre Dame’s defensive backs.

