Nash continues to be impressed by his experiences when he visits and told the Osceola after the conclusion of his visit that he plans to be back on-campus multiple times before the end of the 2024 season.

Four-star offensive tackle prospect Mario Nash Jr. was back on the Florida State campus for an unofficial visit on Friday. It was Nash's second visit with Mike Norvell and the Seminoles coaching staff this year and at least his fourth visit on-campus since last April.

"It was pretty good, I like the energy, you know Coach Norvell always brings the energy," Nash said of his visit. "Today was about just kind of seeing the real, just getting around the players more, interacting in practice and things like that."

One of the things that stood out to Nash was the togetherness of FSU's team when an unidentified player was hurt during practice.

"I liked practice, the injury happened (an unidentified FSU player was injured and taken to the hospital as a precaution and was later released), but how they overcame it, and you know talked about it. I liked to see the brotherhood they have here," continued Nash.

Nash also says one of the reasons FSU is one of his top schools is the amount of development and improvement the Seminoles have shown on the offensive line since offensive line Alex Atkins arrived on-campus in 2020.

He also confirmed that he will take his official visit to FSU on the weekend of Oct. 5 when the Seminoles host Clemson. Nash is taking most of his other official visits this summer (USC on June 7 and Mississippi State on June 21) but says he is waiting until the fall to take his at FSU because he wants to see the game day experience. He also indicated that he would take all his official visits before making a final decision.

"It feels like home, the way people treat you here," said Nash when asked why he has been a regular visitor to Tallahassee. "Everything's always the same, the hospitality."

He also spoke about what he will be looking for as he moves forward with both his official and unofficial visits.

"Really just how you treat me, truthfulness, how the players treat the players, how they interact around the coaches, how the coaches treat their players and seeing the brotherhood and the family," Nash said.

Nash also said that he will likely return for another unofficial visit this summer.