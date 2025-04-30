Advertisement
Published Apr 30, 2025
Seminole Sidelines: New transfer OL commit, notes on Norvell, FSU baseball
Patrick Burnham  •  TheOsceola
Football/Recruiting Analyst
On Wednesday's edition of the Osceola's Seminole Sidelines, Patrick Burnham and Nick Carlisle open the show by discussing FSU's third transfer portal commitment: Rutgers offensive lineman Ja’Elyne Matthews. There are also other visits at FSU on Wednesday as well as the coming days.

Curt Weiler then joins Patrick to analyze what Mike Norvell said about transfer signees Jeremiah Wilson and Jaylen King as well as Markeston Douglas and the receiver room.

Eric Luallen closes the show with Patrick to talk on FSU baseball and preview the series against Clemson, which begins on Friday.

Thanks to Seminole Sidelines' sponsors: Alumni Hall and Mowrey Law Firm.

