OT target Richardson feels at home again on FSU official visit

The Seminoles' coaching staff rolled out the red carpet for the Tallahassee native, and this was his first chance to get a detailed look inside the program.

It was the third visit to Florida State for Miami Central offensive tackle Daughtry Richardson , but this one might have been the most memorable for the major FSU target.

"The visit was great, really great," Richardson said. "Being back in my hometown and my city was good. It felt good being back home. Meeting the coaching staff in person, making contact and talking to them was really good. I loved it all. Being around the players was really good.

"My comfort level was very good."

Richardson shared some of his conversations with FSU offensive line coach Alex Atkins, who Richardson has built a close connection with from the start of the recruiting process. This weekend only fueled that connection even more, he said.

"Coach Atkins definitely cares about his guys and people around him," Richardson said. "It's never just about football with him. With him, it's about developing you into a man. He wants you to have a great future no matter if it's football or anything else.

"He is a straightforward dude, and that's what I've always liked about him."

Richardson, who said FSU wants him at the tackle position. also spent a great deal of time with head coach Mike Norvell. He even got a few rides in Norvell's garnet-and-gold Polaris Sling Shot.

"It felt really good being around him," Richardson said. "Coach Norvell has a great personality. He's a funny coach; everything about him felt good. We were sitting at the table and eating and everything, and he really just talks to you.

"He showed me a lot of love. Like I'm family already."

Another important part of this visit was the connection Richardson developed with the FSU players. As you might expect, his main host was former Miami Central standout Maurice Smith.

"It felt really good hanging out with the players and seeing what they go through," Richardson said. "I hung out with Maurice Smith the most. Knowing the players were so involved and want you there with them is a great feeling, and they all made it clear this staff is going to take care of you. ...

"We went bowling, and I definingly hung out with the players a lot. They were telling me what it's like here and all about FSU as a whole. We went ax-throwing. I hit a few shots in there. I was better at bowling. Ax-throwing, I wasn't as good."

Since he is originally from Tallahassee, Richardson shared the experience of being back home. He said he has three sisters that are still in Tallahassee and other family members as well.

"It feel good being back in my hometown," he said. "I feel I would be a legend if I did come to FSU. Everything just felt really good here this weekend. My favorite part was seeing FSU and Tallahassee again. Seeing everything they are building here with the program and the city."

So now that things are wrapped up, how is Richardson feeling about the 'Noles?

"FSU is up there," Richardson said. "And a top priority. They are definitely up there."

