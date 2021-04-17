OT Trent Ramsey impressed with first trip to FSU, plans return in fall
In some ways, Tarpon Springs (Fla.) East Lake offensive tackle Trent Ramsey was just like many of the other prospects in attendance at last Saturday's Florida State spring game.
He is one of the top players in the state of Florida, and he wanted to get a closer view of what the Seminoles are going to look like in year two under Mike Norvell.
Where Ramsey is a little different is that he only moved to the state of Florida from Arizona this past year, so this was his first trip to FSU and everything is still very new to the 6-foot-5, 270-pounder.
"I had a great time," Ramsey said. "Me and my family got a chance to walk around the campus and see all the different fountains and see the city of Tallahassee. They had these little scans (QR codes) around the school that would tell you some things about FSU. Then the spring game was great, and they are certainly on the rise watching the team in this environment. The atmosphere was very exciting."
Ramsey, who already holds an FSU offer, said he enjoyed the entire spring game but paid particular attention to the offensive line.
"I would say the young guys did well," he said. "I would say No. 76 (Darius Washington) -- his pass-protection was very good in this game. I thought he did well in my opinion. They have some big boys there. They did give up a few sacks, but they did a pretty good job."
Met up with a couple Arizonans @MarchiolNicco @trent7ramsey at the FSU Spring Game today @FSUFootball pic.twitter.com/cQk4ficd7n— Ryan (@ramsey336) April 11, 2021
