In some ways, Tarpon Springs (Fla.) East Lake offensive tackle Trent Ramsey was just like many of the other prospects in attendance at last Saturday's Florida State spring game.

He is one of the top players in the state of Florida, and he wanted to get a closer view of what the Seminoles are going to look like in year two under Mike Norvell.

Where Ramsey is a little different is that he only moved to the state of Florida from Arizona this past year, so this was his first trip to FSU and everything is still very new to the 6-foot-5, 270-pounder.

