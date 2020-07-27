Editor's Note: This is the fourth in a series of six stories detailing how Mike Norvell and Florida State's first-year coaching staff worked to lead their players remotely during the first four months of the coronavirus pandemic.

Part 1: An inside look at the most daunting offseason in college football history

Part 2: Long-distance dedication: FSU staff learns to teach, coach, lead via Zoom

Part 3: Plan, adapt, advance: How Mike Norvell led FSU football through quarantine

*****

When Mike Norvell was introduced as Florida State's head football coach on Dec. 8, 2019, he listed the Seminoles' ability to recruit the top talent in the country as one of the main factors that attracted him to the job.

Norvell also outlined his plans for courting those elite prospects.

Once he and his new staff got settled in, Norvell said, they would work to build relationships with high school coaches throughout Florida and Georgia. They also would feature an open-door policy unlike just about anywhere in college football.

Prospects and their families would be welcomed to visit frequently. High school coaches would be invited to check out FSU's practices, sit it on position meetings, watch film with the staff and even attend coaching "socials," where they could network and share ideas.

It was an approach Norvell used previously at Memphis, and one that ingratiated him with the high school coaches in Tennessee and beyond.

"Being able to have open doors, being able to show what we are, who we are," Norvell said. "Anybody can stand in front of you, give you a speech, tell you a story of what you want to do. I want them to see it -- how we practice, how we prepare, the way we develop those student-athletes."

Don't miss out on our great football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial