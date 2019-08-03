Several photos from day two of Florida State's 2019 preseason football practices including shots of Cam Akers, Dontae Lucas, Warren Thompson, Robert Cooper, D.J. Matthews, Levonta Taylor and many more.

If you missed it: Photos: Day one of practice

LIMITED TIME OFFER: Sign up, get a 25% discount and a $75 eCard to Adidas.com

Photos by Gene Williams and Logan Stanford