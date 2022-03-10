 Photos from Florida State's first spring football practice in full pads. 2022 FSU spring practice gallery.
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-10 10:18:13 -0600') }} football Edit

Photo Gallery: Florida State spring football practice - first day in pads

Gene Williams • Warchant
Florida State practiced in full pads for the first time on Wednesday. Here's a look at the action with 50 photos from the third day of spring football practice of 2022, including shots of A.J. Duffy, Corey Wren, Lawrence Toafili, Azareye'h Thomas, Robert Cooper and many more.

{{ article.author_name }}