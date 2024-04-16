While this was not the first time that Hart has been on campus, it was the first time that he has been able to take in a practice.

"The visit was awesome — high energy," Hart said of the visit. "I got to come a little bit early before practice and check everything with Coach (Mike) Norvell and Coach (Tony) Tokarz. Sat in meetings and then watched practice. Loved it."

Cocoa (Fla.) High quarterback Brady Hart is one of the fastest-rising quarterback prospects in the 2026 class and he made his way on to Florida State's campus on Tuesday to visit and watch practice.

Hart intently watched as Tokarz coached up the quarterbacks throughout the afternoon on the practice field.

"He's a great coach," Hart said on Tokarz. "He definitely knows what he is talking about. Really in depth with quarterbacks — you can tell he has a really good relationship with the guys and that's really huge for me."

Hart also got an up close look at transfer quarterback DJ Uiagalelei.

"He was ripping it around," Hart said. "Looked calm and controlled. It looked like he was well coached and I liked his game for sure."

Arriving early before practice also gave Hart time to talk with head coach Mike Norvell, a discussion that he enjoyed.

"We just were talking about the (recruiting) process and how he guides his program," Hart said. "It was pretty awesome ... I really enjoy the way he coaches, the way he handles himself and his relationship with his guys."

Hart said that he does intend to return to Florida State but does not know when that might be. He does not yet have an offer from the Seminoles despite earning offers from the other Power 4 programs in the state. With Tuesday's visit and an impressive spring, an offer may not be far away.

He is a Rivals100 member for the 2026 class and is the No. 4 quarterback in the country for next cycle. He is also considered to be the 49th-best overall prospect in the class.