The plays are there.

That was the overriding message on Tuesday morning as Florida State offensive coordinator Walt Bell and several players met with the media.

After scoring just three points in the season opener and then struggling to score a touchdown in the second half against Samford, the FSU players seemed confident this can still be the offense they expected when the season began.

They just have to go make the plays that are there.

"It's going to come, we believe that," FSU running back Jacques Patrick said. "It just takes that one game to get the ball rolling. We've got to continue to hone in on things and it will get going."

They're hoping, of course, that they can build on their last drive of the Samford game, in which they marched down the field in the final minutes to take their first lead of the season.

On that drive, quarterback Deondre Francois threw his third touchdown of the game. He totaled four touchdowns on the night and drew praise from both head coach Willie Taggart and Bell.

"I'm just more comfortable with the offense, making quicker reads," Francois said. "The O-line was doing a better job, everybody doing their job."

It wasn't perfect, of course. How could it be when you need a last-minute touchdown to beat an FCS school? Francois did better on his reads, both Taggart and Bell said, but he still missed a few opportunities.

Bell said on the third-and-one play in which Francois threw out wide to D.J. Matthews for a one-yard loss could have been a touchdown if he had handed the ball off.