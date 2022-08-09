Practice report: Competitive day, Noles get some time inside Doak

FSU held its 11th practice of the 2022 preseason under very hot and humid conditions on Tuesday morning. The team spent the first 18 periods on the Seminoles' practice fields before moving inside Doak Campbell Stadium for the first time this fall to complete the last six periods of practice.

The team got in plenty of individual and special teams work during the early portion of practice before moving to group and team drills as the morning progressed.

The group periods the team went through included half-line inside drill, half-field pass skeleton, 9-vs.-7 inside, one-on-one pass protection/rush and two-on-two pass rush/stunt pickup drills.

Offensive linemen Darius Washington and Jaylen Early stood out during the half-line drills while defensive end Derrick McClendon had several nice reps there as well.

The offensive line also had its best showing over the last several practices in both the 9-vs.-7 inside run periods and the two-on-two pass pro/stunt-pickup periods.

Offensive tackles Bless Harris and Julian Armella each had good days in the one-on-one pass protection drill. Defensive tackle Fabien Lovett also had a nice day in the pass rush drills, as did fellow tackles Robert Cooper and Jarrett Jackson. Defensive end Patrick Payton also had several nice reps. Jared Verse was also disruptive off the edge.

The Seminoles finished practice inside Doak Campbell Stadium, where they got in about 30 minutes of 11-on-11 team work before concluding the workout. And what a difference a day made for the offense.

FSU's defense dominated much of Monday's 11-on-11 situational periods. However, that was not the case on Tuesday, especially in the run game. FSU was able to run the ball successfully behind multiple offensive line combinations with running backs Trey Benson, Ja'Khi Douglas, Lawrance Toafili and Rodney Hill all able to find green grass on multiple occasions.

Wide receiver Johnny Wilson was impressive on Tuesday, snaring two touchdown passes in the team red-zone overtime/two-point play periods. After struggling to find the end zone in these situations on Monday the offense scored on four of the last eight plays to finish practice.

Randy Shannon discusses the linebackers' development in camp