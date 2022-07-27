Projected Depth Chart for FSU football team's defense heading into camp
With the Florida State football team opening preseason practice today, here is our projected two-deep depth chart for the Seminoles' defense.
It is obviously impossible to know how things will shake out after several weeks of practice, but this is what we think things might look like at the start of camp.
Note: We are going with 12 positions on defense to account for different formations at linebacker and defensive back. FSU most frequently plays with five defensive backs and two linebackers, but the 'Noles also use a 4-3 front at times.
Also see: Projected depth chart for the Seminoles' offense
Stay connected to all of your favorite FSU Sports Coverage!
*** Get the FREE Warchant App in the Apple Store or on Google Play
*** Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for fresh new videos every day
*** Sign up for our exclusive Newsletter to never miss important FSU news
DEFENSIVE END
Redshirt sophomore Derrick McLendon
Redshirt senior Leonard Warner
DEFENSIVE END
Redshirt sophomore Jared Verse
Redshirt junior Dennis Briggs
Comment: With 2021 starters Jermaine Johnson and Keir Thomas now pursuing their NFL opportunities, there are wide-open competitions at both defensive end spots. McLendon appeared to make major strides in the spring and could grab one of the starting jobs, but Verse and Briggs bring a lot to the table as well. Only two can start, however, and it could be any two of these three. Along with the veteran Warner, FSU has talented youngsters pushing for playing time, including Patrick Payton, Byron Turner and others.
DEFENSIVE TACKLE
Redshirt senior Robert Cooper
Redshirt junior Jarrett Jackson
DEFENSIVE TACKLE
Redshirt junior Fabien Lovett
Redshirt sophomore Malcolm Ray
Comment: There is no drama about the starters here, and the Seminoles also have plenty of depth behind them. Redshirt freshman Joshua Farmer will try to push for one of these second-team spots, and it wouldn't be a shock to see impressive freshmen Daniel Lyons and Bishop Thomas work their way into the rotation.
LINEBACKER
Redshirt junior Kalen DeLoach
Freshman Omar Graham Jr.
LINEBACKER
Redshirt junior Tatum Bethune
Redshirt sophomore D.J. Lundy
LINEBACKER
Redshirt junior Amari Gainer
Redshirt sophomore Stephen Dix Jr./Redshirt junior Brendan Gant
Comment: Because the Seminoles do so much cross-training at these positions, it's difficult to say who will be the top backups at each spot. But these should be the main linebackers in the rotation. FSU's starters are proven and experienced, and there is excitement about some of the backups. Lundy looked much improved during the spring, and Graham has turned heads as one of the most impressive freshmen in his class.
NICKELBACK
Sophomore Kevin Knowles
Redshirt sophomore Greedy Vance
Comment: The only question at this position is who will end up being the top backup to returning starter Knowles. Vance might be a good option because he saw playing time as a slot corner at his former school, Louisville, but he also should be in the mix for a starting job at outside corner.
CORNERBACK
Sophomore Omarion "Duke" Cooper
Redshirt sophomore Greedy Vance
CORNERBACK
Redshirt junior Renardo Green
Redshirt junior Jarrian Jones
Comment: Cooper won a starting job midway through his freshman year, shined in the final month of the season and then continued his impressive play through the spring. He has one job locked up, but the other spot should see a wide-open competition between several candidates. Vance, Green and Jones all have plenty of college experience, and freshmen Azareye'h Thomas and Sam McCall can't be counted out. Sophomore Demorie Tate could be in the mix as well.
SAFETY
Redshirt junior Jammie Robinson
Redshirt senior Jarques McClellion
SAFETY
Redshirt junior Akeem Dent
Redshirt freshman Shyheim Brown
Comment: Along with first-team All-ACC performer Robinson, the Seminoles also bring back the very experienced Dent. Combined, they could give FSU the best set of starting safeties in the conference. McClellion is a former starter at Arkansas who saw substantial playing time for the 'Noles last season, and Brown has shown true star potential at practice.
--------------------------
Don't miss out on our exclusive podcasts! Subscribe Today!
*** Wake Up Warchant -- Apple | Google
*** Seminole Headlines -- Apple | Google
*** The Jeff Cameron Show -- Apple | Google
Or just search for "Warchant" on your favorite podcast provider.
Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council