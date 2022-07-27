Projected Depth Chart for FSU football team's defense heading into camp

Note: We are going with 12 positions on defense to account for different formations at linebacker and defensive back. FSU most frequently plays with five defensive backs and two linebackers, but the 'Noles also use a 4-3 front at times.

It is obviously impossible to know how things will shake out after several weeks of practice, but this is what we think things might look like at the start of camp.

DEFENSIVE END

Redshirt sophomore Derrick McLendon

Redshirt senior Leonard Warner

DEFENSIVE END

Redshirt sophomore Jared Verse

Redshirt junior Dennis Briggs

Comment: With 2021 starters Jermaine Johnson and Keir Thomas now pursuing their NFL opportunities, there are wide-open competitions at both defensive end spots. McLendon appeared to make major strides in the spring and could grab one of the starting jobs, but Verse and Briggs bring a lot to the table as well. Only two can start, however, and it could be any two of these three. Along with the veteran Warner, FSU has talented youngsters pushing for playing time, including Patrick Payton, Byron Turner and others.





DEFENSIVE TACKLE

Redshirt senior Robert Cooper

Redshirt junior Jarrett Jackson

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

Redshirt junior Fabien Lovett

Redshirt sophomore Malcolm Ray

Comment: There is no drama about the starters here, and the Seminoles also have plenty of depth behind them. Redshirt freshman Joshua Farmer will try to push for one of these second-team spots, and it wouldn't be a shock to see impressive freshmen Daniel Lyons and Bishop Thomas work their way into the rotation.





LINEBACKER

Redshirt junior Kalen DeLoach

Freshman Omar Graham Jr.

LINEBACKER

Redshirt junior Tatum Bethune

Redshirt sophomore D.J. Lundy

LINEBACKER

Redshirt junior Amari Gainer

Redshirt sophomore Stephen Dix Jr./Redshirt junior Brendan Gant

Comment: Because the Seminoles do so much cross-training at these positions, it's difficult to say who will be the top backups at each spot. But these should be the main linebackers in the rotation. FSU's starters are proven and experienced, and there is excitement about some of the backups. Lundy looked much improved during the spring, and Graham has turned heads as one of the most impressive freshmen in his class.





NICKELBACK

Sophomore Kevin Knowles

Redshirt sophomore Greedy Vance

Comment: The only question at this position is who will end up being the top backup to returning starter Knowles. Vance might be a good option because he saw playing time as a slot corner at his former school, Louisville, but he also should be in the mix for a starting job at outside corner.





CORNERBACK

Sophomore Omarion "Duke" Cooper

Redshirt sophomore Greedy Vance

CORNERBACK

Redshirt junior Renardo Green

Redshirt junior Jarrian Jones

Comment: Cooper won a starting job midway through his freshman year, shined in the final month of the season and then continued his impressive play through the spring. He has one job locked up, but the other spot should see a wide-open competition between several candidates. Vance, Green and Jones all have plenty of college experience, and freshmen Azareye'h Thomas and Sam McCall can't be counted out. Sophomore Demorie Tate could be in the mix as well.





SAFETY

Redshirt junior Jammie Robinson

Redshirt senior Jarques McClellion

SAFETY

Redshirt junior Akeem Dent

Redshirt freshman Shyheim Brown

Comment: Along with first-team All-ACC performer Robinson, the Seminoles also bring back the very experienced Dent. Combined, they could give FSU the best set of starting safeties in the conference. McClellion is a former starter at Arkansas who saw substantial playing time for the 'Noles last season, and Brown has shown true star potential at practice.

