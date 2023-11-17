Fourth-ranked Florida State (10-0) is a huge favorite in its matchup against North Alabama (3-7), who hails from FCS's newly formed United Athletic Conference. The UNA program has moved up from Division II football in 2018 to an FCS independent. And since moving up from the Division II ranks to the FCS Division I level the Lions have gone 18-39, including a 4-17 record since the start of 2022. That being the case, FSU is expected to make quick work of the North Alabama on Saturday night in Doak Campbell Stadium. FSU is playing with a huge talent advantage and numbers advantage as the FCS allows only 63 scholarships. Anything less than a win in dominating fashion over the Lions would be disappointing and unexpected. And since we believe that this will be a runaway win for the Seminoles, we expect to see a number of young players on the field where they will likely get some of their most extensive playing time of the year. With that being said the members of the Osceola staff has picked two players, one from each side of the ball, that they are looking forward to seeing on Saturday night.

Osceola Football Analyst Pat Burnham Offense: OT Andre' Chris Otto - Otto has played in one game this season and, I expect him to play in this game at some point in the second half. While Julian Armella and Lucas Simmons were signed with more fanfare, Otto has shown some real ability and potential in practices this fall. He is big, strong and athletic and I think he is likely going to be compete for spot at one of the starting tackle spots in the spring (and is probably a guy that could play guard as well). Any game experience even vs. inferior competition would be good for Otto. You simply can't duplicate the speed of the game when it comes to 11-on-11 football anymore because of the way teams practice in the modern era. Defense: LB Justin Cryer - He was a late addition to the roster this fall after transferring from Northwestern after the firing of Pat Fitzgerald. Cryer has shown natural instincts in practice and in limited playing time from scrimmage in games. Without knowing what FSU will do in the portal at linebacker Cryer's development will be crucial with the loss of Tatum Bethune and Kalen DeLoach to graduation at season's end. Cryer is more like Bethune and DJ Lundy as a player than he is DeLoach. And as the roster stands now, he is probably the most likely to push Lundy for playing time in the spring. And if he doesn't beat Lundy out, as the roster sits now, would certainly be in the rotation at linebacker. Like Otto, the more snaps you can get the true freshman from scrimmage the quicker he will develop. And it would be great to see him get enough snaps to validate what we have seen from him practice.

Osceola Managing Editor Bob Ferrante Offense: QB Tate Rodemaker - It's tough to judge a quarterback's progress based just on mop-up time, when the game is out of control and backups are playing on offense and defense. He's only had a few opportunities to play in 2023, completing 7 of 8 passes for 159 yards and three touchdowns (with no interceptions). Ideally, Rodemaker gets in the game in the third quarter and has a few drives to do more than hand off but truly run the offense. We shouldn't put too much stock in what Rodemaker does against a very bad FCS defense (allowing 30 points per game). But Rodemaker has only thrown 70 college passes and we're still very curious as to what he can offer — and if he will be the starter next fall. Defense: S Ashlynd Barker - The redshirt freshman has participated in 10 games and played in 80 defensive snaps but it's just not enough time to get a sense for what he can offer the Seminoles in 2024. He's also seen some time on special teams and has four tackles in his combined 158 snaps. With limited film of him and considering he didn't play in his one junior college season; Barker is one of the more unknown quantities on the roster. But given some of the seniors moving on in the secondary, it will be good to see how and where Barker might fit in.

Jaden Jones is now 14 months removed from an ACL injury. (Bob Ferrante)

Osceola Senior Writer Curt Weiler Offense: WR Vandrevius Jacobs - I haven't forgotten the fact that Vandrevius Jacobs was the most impressive freshman wide receiver on the FSU roster back in the spring. While Hykeem Williams took a little bit of time to get going (and has made major progress since), Jacobs made an incredible instant impact with his smooth route-running, deceptive speed and big-play ability. We haven't seen that carry over much into this season. Williams and Destyn Hill have both seen the field more than Jacobs. But when FSU was without quite a few wideouts two weeks ago at Pitt, Jacobs rose to the occasion with one catch at a critical moment (and would have had another catch were it not for a targeting penalty). The ability is still there and I'm hoping Saturday's game plays out in a way that he reminds everyone how talented he is as the Seminoles look towards their wide receiver future. Defense: DE Jaden Jones - I thought Jaden Jones was going to be able to carve out some sort of role for himself with questions about FSU's defensive end room entering the season. I forgot the cardinal rule I normally follow when it comes to ACL injuries: The second year removed is always when that player starts to look like himself again. Maybe now, so far into the season, Jones can show some of his potential if he gets to see more of the field late in the UNA game. I'm still high on what his future can be and that he can fit into the future of FSU's DE room with a bit more time. This game and extended playing time Saturday could be his chance to show that.

Osceola Recruiting Analyst Charles Fishebein Offense: QBs Tate Rodemaker, Brock Glenn, AJ Duffy - They are all most likely going to play in this game. The UNA game is basically like a spring game. Everyone plays. I want to see which quarterback will step up. FSU does not have a front runner for the QB spot in 2024. This game may give us a sneak preview into the future. Defense: DE Jaden Jones - Does the juco transfer get playing time this week? FSU will replace Jared Verse and possibly Patrick Payton. Someone needs to step up at defensive end, where the position has had some talent over the past 4-5 years. Jones came to FSU after tearing his ACL. This may give us a chance to see what the kid is made of.

Osceola Writer Nick Carlisle Offense: QB Brock Glenn - We got a brief glance of Brock Glenn during the Southern Miss game all the way back in Week 2 (seems like an eternity ago doesn't it?) and on his first play as a Seminone he scrambled for 34 yards. After that, Glenn sustained an injury to his hand and he has not gotten another opportunity to have in-game reps — until this week, that is. I would love to see Glenn get multiple drives on Saturday to showcase more of what he can do and how much he has grown in his first year. What looms on the horizon next spring is a quarterback battle between Tate Rodemaker, AJ Duffy and Glenn. Glenn has shown a lot of potential in practice and I would hope that Saturday will give us a benchmark for his progress. He did not complete a pass in his first outing against Southern Miss, so I'm looking to see how the passing game looks under Glenn. Perhaps a few learning experiences for the young quarterback as well. Defense: LB Blake Nichelson - Nichelson has been an early contributor for this Florida State defense, totaling 11 tackles in five games. On a day in which FSU will be honoring two really good senior linebackers, Kalen DeLoach and Tatum Bethune, I want to see how one of the next men up does. Nichelson has great lateral quickness and can be a linebacker that plays a huge role in the pass defense. Previously in games you have seen the freshman get lost, over pursue and give up contain on cutback lanes. Yet he was the leading tackler for the Seminoles against Southern Miss. To be productive while also having your freshman moments speaks volumes to the potential that Blake has and he may become the next great linebacker at Florida State. Being one of the few freshmen to get significant playing time this season, I want to see his improvement over the course of the season culminate with a good outing against North Alabama.