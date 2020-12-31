Q&A with Andrew Parchment, FSU's new grad transfer wide receiver
Shortly after announcing his commitment to join the Florida State football team as a grad transfer Thursday night, former Kansas wide receiver Andrew Parchment discussed his decision with Warchant.com.
Parchment shared details of his conversations with FSU's coaches, his long-term relationship with WRs coach Ron Dugans, how excited he is about QB transfer McKenzie Milton's arrival in Tallahassee and more.
*** Don't miss our exclusive FSU recruiting coverage. 30-day Free Trial ***
Q: So how you are feeling now that you are a Seminole, Andrew?
A: Man, I feel really good. I know I made the right decision. I'm so excited. Even more so than I was when I made the decision. I'm ready to put my head down and get to work.
Q: What is your relationship like with FSU receivers coach Ron Dugans?
A: Coach Dugans recruited me in high school. So when he hit me up, it was just like we had not missed any time. We always connected really good. Then after the first time talking with him and Coach Norvell (head coach Mike Norvell), I knew this was the right place for me and that I can give FSU everything they need. With Coach Dugans, he keeps it real and 100. No messing around. And that is what I was looking for with my last year.
*ALSO SEE: Backstories on FSU commitments, near misses in early signing period
Q: You haven't known Coach Norvell quite as long. Can you share what those conversations have been like?
A: Oh yes, we talked every day since I entered the portal. He recruited me very hard, and he wanted me to be a part of this family, so that stood out right away. The energy was very high. Soon as he called me, it was like a dream come true. I just can't wait to get there and show Tallahassee what I'm all about.
Q: FSU is bringing back a pretty young wide receiver corps in 2021. Do you think you will be able to provide some leadership for that group?
A: Coach Norvell has just been telling me things he wants me to bring, and that is maturity and leadership. That's something I want to do every single day on and off the field at Florida State. Whatever the younger guys need, I want to provide it and lead by example and give FSU everything I have.
Q: You had a big year in 2019 at Kansas. What are some things you feel like you still need to improve on?
A: I think there's always room for improvement in getting bigger, faster and stronger. I'm approaching this as I'm going into my rookie year and my pre-draft to prove myself. I've spent a lot of time with my trainer getting stronger. Tallahassee is getting a great worker and playmaker.
Q: How big of a factor was former UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton also joining FSU as a grad transfer?
A: It was very huge to me knowing McKenzie was going there. I actually was on the phone with him this morning, and we have been talking quite a bit. In fact, I just talked to him before I talked with you. I look forward to growing that relationship. He's very mobile as a quarterback, but you can also tell with his game he has total control of everything going on around him with the offense. We talked about the little things, and you could just tell he's a leader, and that's a guy you want to be around. Whatever he needs me to do, I'm going to do it.
Q: FSU now has some really impressive transfers coming in for this 2021 season. What makes this opportunity appealing with the Seminoles?
A: For me, it was about the opportunity to come in there and compete at a big school. Opportunity to play at a Power Five school. I graduate from Kansas on May 6th, and then I'm heading to Florida State. I'll be there May 11th. I just want to show everyone I'm ready.
Q: Did you have any family, friends or people you knew that went to Florida State?
A: My brother actually went to Florida State, and I was a sophomore at that time. So I went on an unofficial visit with him, so I'm very familiar with Tallahassee and everything. It's always been a dream place for me. When my brother was there, I saw a lot about the school. I'm excited to be a part of the family. It actually came down to UCF and Florida State. I was leaning some toward UCF until I had more talks with Florida State, and those conversations really sold me on Florida State. I also had interest from West Virginia, Baylor, USF and Kentucky. But I wanted somewhere in the state of Florida. I would say the more conversations I had with McKenzie, Coach Dugans and Coach Norvell, I knew FSU was the right decision for me.
Q: Do you have a message for 'Nole Nation?
A: Tallahassee is going to get a great receiver out of me, and I can't wait to put on for the fans and run out there and play against Notre Dame.
--------------------------
Get the latest info, insider content and chat with FSU fans on the Premium Recruiting Board