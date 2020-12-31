Shortly after announcing his commitment to join the Florida State football team as a grad transfer Thursday night, former Kansas wide receiver Andrew Parchment discussed his decision with Warchant.com. Parchment shared details of his conversations with FSU's coaches, his long-term relationship with WRs coach Ron Dugans, how excited he is about QB transfer McKenzie Milton's arrival in Tallahassee and more. *** Don't miss our exclusive FSU recruiting coverage. 30-day Free Trial ***

Former Kansas WR Andrew Parchment committed to FSU as a grad transfer Thursday night. (USAToday Sports Images)

Q: So how you are feeling now that you are a Seminole, Andrew? A: Man, I feel really good. I know I made the right decision. I'm so excited. Even more so than I was when I made the decision. I'm ready to put my head down and get to work. Q: What is your relationship like with FSU receivers coach Ron Dugans? A: Coach Dugans recruited me in high school. So when he hit me up, it was just like we had not missed any time. We always connected really good. Then after the first time talking with him and Coach Norvell (head coach Mike Norvell), I knew this was the right place for me and that I can give FSU everything they need. With Coach Dugans, he keeps it real and 100. No messing around. And that is what I was looking for with my last year. *ALSO SEE: Backstories on FSU commitments, near misses in early signing period Q: You haven't known Coach Norvell quite as long. Can you share what those conversations have been like? A: Oh yes, we talked every day since I entered the portal. He recruited me very hard, and he wanted me to be a part of this family, so that stood out right away. The energy was very high. Soon as he called me, it was like a dream come true. I just can't wait to get there and show Tallahassee what I'm all about. Q: FSU is bringing back a pretty young wide receiver corps in 2021. Do you think you will be able to provide some leadership for that group? A: Coach Norvell has just been telling me things he wants me to bring, and that is maturity and leadership. That's something I want to do every single day on and off the field at Florida State. Whatever the younger guys need, I want to provide it and lead by example and give FSU everything I have.