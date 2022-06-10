Q&A with FSU Basketball's new international signee Baba Miller
Earlier this week, the Florida State men's basketball team added a late member to its 2022 recruiting class when international prospect Baba Miller committed to the Seminoles.
A 6-foot-11 forward out of Spain, Miller is eligible to play this season and becomes the sixth member of the incoming class. Miller previously played for Real Madrid's under-18 team, and he selected FSU over Gonzaga after visiting earlier this month.
In an interview via text messages, Miller told Warchant he is looking forward to experiencing life in the United States and added that he plans to join the Seminoles in August after competing with the Spanish national team this summer.
Miller also explained why he picked the 'Noles and discussed his development as a player, plus what he hopes to bring to FSU.
Below is the full Q&A:
Stay connected to all of your favorite FSU Sports Coverage!
*** Get the FREE Warchant App in the Apple Store or on Google Play
*** Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for fresh new videos every day
*** Sign up for our exclusive Newsletter to never miss important FSU news
Q: How have you developed your game the last few years while turning into a major prospect?
A: A lot of work, but my body started to develop more, too. So that was a game-changer.
Q: At what age did you start to really progress with your body and get stronger?
A: Ages 15 to 16, I started to use my body better. And these past two years is when I’ve started to gain good weight and a bit of strength.
Q: When did you first start talking to schools and opening up your recruitment? When did you first start talking with FSU?
A: They (college programs) started contacting me last year, even though I didn’t even know what my future was going to look like. Actually, FSU was one of the first schools that ever contacted me.
Q: What was that like at first? Having FSU and other programs in the States showing that interest?
A: I’m blessed to have had all of these options. And I’m very happy to be in this position.
Q: Moving more toward FSU, what made the 'Noles stand out?
A: The style of play, the way I fit into the system offensively and defensively, and especially the culture on the team!
Q: What impresses you about FSU's style of play under head coach Leonard Hamilton?
A: The freedom he gives his players to showcase their abilities while making the team better.
Q: You mentioned your fit in FSU's system. What has the staff's message been to you in that regard?
A: My size is something Coach Ham and Coach Jones (associate head coach Stan Jones) are used to having. So I put my trust in them 100 percent.
Q: What is appealing to you about the culture that FSU has built?
A: The culture there is great, there are great vibes on the team, and close relationships between players and coaches.
*** ALSO READ: Closer look at FSU's new-look men's basketball roster for 2022-23 after adding Miller
Q: What are some of your goals for your college career?
A: Win a 'chip (championship), get better, and make the team better!
Q: What position do you expect to play at FSU?
A: Whatever the coaches want me to play.
Q: What would you say is the most important aspect of your game?
A: Possibly shooting. Being able to shoot makes it way harder to guard me than if I wasn’t able to shoot. Then on defense, my wingspan gives me a great advantage at deflecting shots and passes.
Q: What is your biggest strength as a player?
A: My body.
Q: What is you favorite moment so far in basketball?
A: Winning the U18 Euroleague ... It was awesome, no one believed in us, and it fueled us to be better as a team.
Q: How excited are you to bring that winning mentality to Florida State?
A: [I'm] looking forward to competing at the highest level that I can, and trying to make the team better to win the 'chip.
Q: How much are you looking forward to playing for a veteran head coach like Coach Hamilton?
A: Looking forward to learning from him and my teammates, and hopefully I can help them win the title.
Q: When did you first know that you might commit to FSU?
A: Right after the visits I thought about it, and I felt like FSU was the place for me.
Q: FSU has a strong recent history of putting a lot of players into the NBA. Was that impressive or a factor for you?
A: Yeah, but more than getting to the NBA, what impressed me was how they got there. With the confidence that Coach Ham gave them, and the way they were able to showcase their skills abilities.
---------------------
Don't miss out on our exclusive podcasts! Subscribe Today!
*** Wake Up Warchant -- Apple | Google
*** Seminole Headlines -- Apple | Google
*** The Jeff Cameron Show -- Apple | Google
Or just search for "Warchant" on your favorite podcast provider.
----------------------
Discuss this with fans on Warchant's Seminole Hoops message board