Q&A with FSU Basketball's new international signee Baba Miller

Earlier this week, the Florida State men's basketball team added a late member to its 2022 recruiting class when international prospect Baba Miller committed to the Seminoles. A 6-foot-11 forward out of Spain, Miller is eligible to play this season and becomes the sixth member of the incoming class. Miller previously played for Real Madrid's under-18 team, and he selected FSU over Gonzaga after visiting earlier this month. In an interview via text messages, Miller told Warchant he is looking forward to experiencing life in the United States and added that he plans to join the Seminoles in August after competing with the Spanish national team this summer. Miller also explained why he picked the 'Noles and discussed his development as a player, plus what he hopes to bring to FSU. Below is the full Q&A:

Q: How have you developed your game the last few years while turning into a major prospect? A: A lot of work, but my body started to develop more, too. So that was a game-changer. Q: At what age did you start to really progress with your body and get stronger? A: Ages 15 to 16, I started to use my body better. And these past two years is when I’ve started to gain good weight and a bit of strength. Q: When did you first start talking to schools and opening up your recruitment? When did you first start talking with FSU? A: They (college programs) started contacting me last year, even though I didn’t even know what my future was going to look like. Actually, FSU was one of the first schools that ever contacted me. Q: What was that like at first? Having FSU and other programs in the States showing that interest? A: I’m blessed to have had all of these options. And I’m very happy to be in this position. Q: Moving more toward FSU, what made the 'Noles stand out? A: The style of play, the way I fit into the system offensively and defensively, and especially the culture on the team! Q: What impresses you about FSU's style of play under head coach Leonard Hamilton? A: The freedom he gives his players to showcase their abilities while making the team better. Q: You mentioned your fit in FSU's system. What has the staff's message been to you in that regard? A: My size is something Coach Ham and Coach Jones (associate head coach Stan Jones) are used to having. So I put my trust in them 100 percent. Q: What is appealing to you about the culture that FSU has built? A: The culture there is great, there are great vibes on the team, and close relationships between players and coaches. *** ALSO READ: Closer look at FSU's new-look men's basketball roster for 2022-23 after adding Miller

