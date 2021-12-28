Q&A with new FSU DB transfer DB Greedy Vance

In this extended interview, Vance explains what attracted him to the Seminoles, how far he goes back with FSU assistant coaches Marcus Woodson and David Johnson, how he will be used in the Seminoles' defense and more.

Former Louisville cornerback Greedy Vance, who entered the portal last week, chose the Seminoles out of several offers and shared the news Tuesday morning with FSU head coach Mike Norvell.

On Tuesday morning, the Florida State Seminoles picked up another highly coveted player out of the transfer portal.

Q: I know it's a big day for you, Greedy, so tell me about picking Florida State and what led to the decision?

A: I jumped in the portal six days ago, and Coach Woodson hit me up right away. He recruited me out of high school, and I wanted to come play for him [at Auburn], but I got caught up in the numbers game. So I ended not being able to go to Auburn. So he texted me recently and said, "I could not get you at Auburn but I would love to get you here." So that played a big role into it.

Also Coach David Johnson, he's from the New Orleans area, and I have a really good relationship with him. He's a great person and that made a big impact in my decision as well.

Q: What is it about Coach Johnson and Coach Woodson that you like so much?

A: It was a mutual understanding and connection. I've known both coaches even before they got to Florida State, and there was such a strong bond with them as people. So the relationship was already a strong bond before things even started in recruiting. I feel very comfortable about how they are going to coach and mentor me through everything. Those are the guys that can take me to the next level as a man and a football player.

Q: Now, you went to Edna Karr in New Orleans, right? That's obviously a great program. How did that experience go for you?

A: Yes I did. It went really well. It was great. I won three state championships, and I was a part of four.

Q: All right Greedy, let's talk about your skill set as a defensive back. What do you think you do best at the cornerback position? Explain the type of player you are for FSU fans who haven't seen your game as much.

A: I think I play man-to-man the best. Outside of football, I think I'm a great teammate and I feel I reach a lot of people as far as my work ethic and how I connect with other players and the trust they have in me. Building a brotherhood is one of the biggest things to me.

On FSU, I know Corey Wren and Ja'Khi Douglas. I competed against Corey in high school and also competed against Ja'Khi at a camp scene. They are very competitive and a very good skill set. Hungry mindset, great leaders, things like that.

Q: What do you know about FSU's defense and how you fit in with their schemes?

A: The times I did see them, they did a lot of man-to-man, and that's a scheme I want to be in. And what tells me a lot about them is they played a lot of man [and] they gave up some balls, and they still stayed in man-to-man. So that says a lot about how the coaches believe in their guys and how they are going to grow as a team.

Q: Have the coaches told you if you'll stay primarily at cornerback or if you will move around to other spots?

A: FSU runs a different defense than Louisville, so I will have a lot more opportunities to be all over the field and not just cornerback. I love doing both in tackling and covering.

Coach [Adam] Fuller told me I'm not coming in listed as a corner but listed as a DB. He wants to put me at different spots on the field since they feel there are a lot of ways I can help this secondary with my skills.

Q: So let's now jump over to the conversations with FSU head coach Mike Norvell. What were your impressions of him and what was the call like when you told him you were committing?

A: I talked with Coach Norvell this morning and we talked a lot since I went into the portal. It was a very genuine conversation about everything. There wasn't no recruitment talk, selling me any dreams, trying to lie. Everything was 100 percent real. I also talked with other players on the team, and they said that's exactly how he is. Real. I told him I was coming this morning, and he was very excited, and I know he has this [program] going in the right way. So that played a big role into the decision as well.

Q: I know you were focused on your own season at Louisville, but did you notice that FSU started turning things around after you guys played early in the season?

A: Yes sir. ... I believe in what they are doing. I'll be honest, I have never been a fan of Florida State growing up, but I always knew they have a great tradition at defensive back. Then also getting more in tune with what Coach Norvell is now doing at FSU, and I want to be a strong part of that growth. I will be up there at FSU next Monday.

I'm really excited about it. I'm ready.

Q: Do you have a message for 'Nole Nation?

A: You are getting a really strong competitor and a great person off the field.

Q: Before I let you go, tell me about the name "Greedy" and where that came from. Also, what is your current height and weight as of today?

A: I had nine interceptions in high school for one year. That's where that name came in for me because of how I can make a play on the ball. I love man-to-man but also love zone where I can disguise some things in coverage. My height and weight is 5-foot-11, 172 pounds.

